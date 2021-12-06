Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market to grow by USD 476.53 mn| Evolving Opportunities with Aeon Matrix Inc., Hunter Industries Inc & HydroPoint Data Systems Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The smart sprinkler irrigation systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Aeon Matrix Inc. - The company offers smart sprinkler irrigation systems that come with 4x the signal strength in the internal Wi-Fi, plus RJ45 for direct Ethernet or 4G connection and features two sets of sensor inputs to support rainfall and flow sensors, and also includes dedicated master zone and 24VAC outputs, under the brand name of Aeon Matrix.

Hunter Industries Inc - The company offers smart sprinkler irrigation systems that feature unique, multi-trajectory rotating streams which deliver water at a steady rate and allow water to gently soak in at rates that soils can absorb, under the brand name of Hunter.

HydroPoint Data Systems Inc. - The company offers smart sprinkler irrigation systems that provide precise control of sprinklers from smart devices and are designed to work with Oscillating Sprinklers, Pulsating Sprinklers, soakers Hoses and Drippers, under the brand name of Pixie.

The company offers smart sprinkler irrigation systems that provide precise control of sprinklers from smart devices and are designed to work with Oscillating Sprinklers, Pulsating Sprinklers, soakers Hoses and Drippers, under the brand name of Pixie.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The convenience of remote access and innovation in technology and rising water scarcity are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as app interface issues will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in predicting end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

The smart sprinkler irrigation systems market report is segmented by End-user (commercial and residential) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for smart sprinkler irrigation systems in North America.

Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 16.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 476.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.06 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeon Matrix Inc., Hunter Industries Inc, HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., Netro Inc., NxEco Inc., Orbit Irrigation Products LLC, Rachio Inc., Rain Bird Corp., Sprinkl.io LLC, and Weathermatic Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

