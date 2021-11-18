Smart Technologies Creating Huge Opportunities for the Vendors in Philippines & South Korea Data Center Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Philippines and South Korea is a world leader in technology and innovation, thereby, the data center market in these countries are growing rapidly. The outbreak of COVID-19 created strong demand for data centers especially for cloud data center in the market. The growing trend of smart technologies are forcing the vendors to expand their portfolio to sustain in the competitive market. Arizton's reports covers overall insights of several growth factors, new technologies, trends, and competitive landscape to grow your business. Arizton is developing more insightful and customized related report to boost your business easily. The data center knowledge base industry reports are high on demand due to its quality of information. Get insights of more research reports at www.arizton.com now!

1. Philippines Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

Philippines data center market size will witness investments of USD 535 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.40% during 2021-2026. The most preferred location for data center investments in the country is Manila, followed by Cebu and Davao. Enterprise spending on cloud data center across the Philippines is expected to increase from USD 1.8 billion in 2020 to around USD 2.6 billion in 2024. The next big thing that is the introduction of 5G in Philippines is likely to increase investments for data centers. PLDT and Globe Telecom are responsible for the introduction of the 5G network, this in turn, is fueling the growth of the Philippines data center market. The rising awareness of end-to-end power monitoring solutions in data centers will experience strong adoption of monitored and metered/switched PDUs across Philippines.

Key highlights:

IoT data processing to offer new opportunities to data center providers. IoT expects to bring applications and workloads that demand near real-time responsiveness, which is expected to promote the deployment of edge data centers.

The Philippines public cloud market will generate an estimated revenue of more than USD 420 million in 2021 and is expected to be over USD 1.5 billion by 2026.

public cloud market will generate an estimated revenue of more than in 2021 and is expected to be over by 2026. In 2021, Converge Domestic Submarine Cable Network (CDSCN), a domestic submarine cable, will be deployed with more than 1,800 km and 22 landing points across the Philippines .

. In Philippines Huawei Technologies has a strong presence in the market and provides modular data center solutions for enterprise and government agencies.

2. South Korea Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

South Korea data center market size will witness investments of USD 5.25 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.72% during 2021–2026. South Korea data center providers support free cooling techniques for majority of the time in a year. According to the Korea Data Center Council (KDCC), air-based cooling is adopted by over 40% of the data center operators in the country. The trend of cloud computing market in South Korea is growing rapidly and expects to generate a revenue of over USD 2.5 billion in 2021. South Korea is one of the emerging colocation data center locations in APAC. It is considered a leader in ICT spending and investment, with the presence of several cutting-edge technology companies such as Samsung, LG Electronics, and Naver, among others.

Key highlights:

In July 2020 , SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus agreed to invest around USD 22 billion till 2022 to boost 5G infrastructure across the country.

, SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus agreed to invest around till 2022 to boost 5G infrastructure across the country. The adoption of advanced technology such as AI and Big Data analytics will increase the demand for high-performance all-flash storage arrays among data center facilities in South Korea .

. South Korea has multiple smart city projects, for instance, Songdo International Business District in Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) is its first FEZ built from scratch to accommodate local and global business into the district.

has multiple smart city projects, for instance, Songdo International Business District in Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) is its first FEZ built from scratch to accommodate local and global business into the district. SK Broadband has announced its plans to build a hyperscale data center facility in Saemangeum. The company is likely to build multiple data center facilities in South Korea in coming years.

