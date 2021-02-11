SMART Technologies Launches New Software to Help Teachers Navigate the Reality of Hybrid Teaching

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Technologies, the edtech leader with a 30-year track record of pioneering learning solutions that encourage student collaboration and engagement, announced new teacher-driven enhancements to its flagship SMART Learning Suite (SLS) software. The new enhancements include a library of ready-made activities and lesson resources, enhanced image functions to facilitate student interactions, and an improved ability to personalize activities to support better connections with students.

With students and educators continuing to toggle between virtual, hybrid, and in-person instruction, access to teaching tools that work across all modes of learning has emerged as a critical need. Used in more than one million classrooms worldwide, SLS gives teachers the ability to deliver an active, immersive learning experience regardless of where their students are — whether at home or in a classroom, using any device or web browser.

"Amid the continued pandemic, our obsession continues to be easing the challenges faced by teachers," said SMART CEO Nicholas Svensson. "Like our software integrations with GoogleTM and Microsoft Teams™ announced last year, today's new features are aimed at helping save teachers' time as well as offering them new ways to personalize their content to engage students. When tech is accessible, flexible, and easy to use, teachers anywhere can spend less time preparing content, and more time focused on building relationships with students and providing great instruction."

The new and updated features for SMART Learning Suite announced today include features and benefits for both teachers and students:

Time-saving resource library: A new library of relevant and timely classroom resources helps teachers incorporate content directly in SMART Learning Suite with one click, allowing them to hit the ground running with lessons and activities on relevant topics. Resources on distance learning, classroom management, emotional literacy, new manipulatives, and more are all included in the resource library.

Flexible ways to personalize content for student engagement: Teachers now have more flexibility to tailor the design of interactive activities using custom themes to better engage students and explore novel methods of instruction. This also includes quicker ways to search for and add images when inserting activity content (e.g., quiz questions) or customizing themes.

Learn-as-you-go training features: A collection of explainer videos, getting started tutorials, and tips support teachers and provide everything needed to get started fast, or easily try something new.

Integrated image tools for enhanced safety and customization: Searching and embedding safe images for teachers to customize activities within SMART Learning Suite is now an integrated feature to help save teachers time and provide for the selection of safe, Creative Commons licensed images.

A group of teachers in the United States were provided early access to the new enhancements.

"SMART Learning Suite has been an invaluable tool for delivering engaging and interactive content to my students during distance learning," stated Breanna McPherren, an Elementary Teacher from Washington State.

"The fact that students can annotate using both writing/drawing and typing, the way that it allows for collaboration and group work, and the way I'm able to see everyone's work in real time are extremely valuable for my lessons," added Blaise Badyneed, a K-8 Spanish Teacher from Michigan.

Today's rollout reflects increased recognition for SMART Learning Suite. SLS was recently honored with awards tied to the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) annual conference and the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC). Tech & Learning bestowed a Best of 2020 award on SLS following ISTE's virtual conference in November with one judge noting, "It enriches student-led learning, project-based learning, and flipped classroom experiences." District Administration, in its inaugural Top Ed Tech Products of the Year awards, highlighted at FETC in January, recognized SMART Learning Suite as "a powerful platform ... designed with remote use in mind, so it's an effective tool during remote and hybrid learning."

Teachers and administrators can access the improved SMART Learning Suite today at www.suite.smarttech.com.

About SMART Technologies Inc.

SMART is a world leader in education technology, providing interactive solutions to help every person discover and develop the greatness within them. A consistent innovator for over 30 years, SMART is the inventor of the SMART Board® and the developer of SMART Notebook®, the world's most popular collaborative learning software, and part of the SMART Learning Suite. With their full range of interconnected displays, software, and accessories, used by millions in education and business, SMART helps students, colleagues and teams around the world connect in meaningful ways. To learn more, visit smarttech.com.

SOURCE SMART Technologies