Smart Technology Adding Value - & Security - to Windows & Doors

CLEVELAND, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group study covering the $28 billion US window and door market identifies smart glass as an opportunity for window manufacturers to increase the value and functionality of their products.

See the study page here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/windows-doors-3726.htm

Smart glass (i.e., electrochromic glass, dynamic glazing) can electronically darken or lighten. Smart windows can be designed with "intelligent" sensors that respond to changes in temperature, angle of the sun, and cloud cover, among other factors such as security breaches, as well as to architectural features such as overhangs.

Energy, security, & worker productivity benefits behind rising interest

While smart windows remain very niche, interest is growing quickly as builders, building owners, and office managers recognize the benefits of these and other products that integrate with the Internet of Things (IoT), including their:

superior energy efficiency

ability to increase employee focus and productivity in workplace environments

security features

other communicative abilities, such as alerting maintenance crews to relevant problems

Additionally, the self-adjusting capabilities of smart windows eliminate the need for curtains and blinds.

Smart glass producers seeing windfalls of funding, opportunity

In 2017, Kinestral Technologies installed its first Halio smart-tinting glass window in a San Francisco office building. By 2019, the company had secured over $100 million in capital. Later that year, the company formed a partnership with Vitrum Glass Group to bring Halio products into a number of commercial buildings across North America.

Smart glass manufacturers like Kinestral Technologies will continue to see business expansion opportunities going forward. Other smart glass companies include:

SAGE Electrochromics (Saint-Gobain)

Smartglass International

View Dynamic Glass

Looking for More?

The new Freedonia Group study Windows & Doors analyzes key trends affecting the US market for windows and doors, including smart technologies, industry standards, environmental regulations and green building certification programs, and aesthetic and design preferences.

In addition to presenting historical demand data and forecasts through 2028 by product, material, market, and major US region, the study features comprehensive profiles of market leaders including market share, marketing strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and supply chains. Trends in international trade and pricing are also covered.

