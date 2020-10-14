Smart Ticketing Market Demand to Hit US $20 Bn by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the smart ticketing market which estimates the market valuation for smart ticketing will cross US$ 20 billion by 2026. Growing penetration of digitalization in the transport industry coupled with infrastructure development projects globally will drive the market demand.

The rise in research and development initiatives to boost the intelligent transportation industry will drive the smart ticketing industry growth. Calypso Networks Association, a non-profit organization, has developed an open-source software development kit, Eclipse Keyple, and an API for contactless ticketing. The scalable software simplifies contactless transaction between a portable object and a terminal.

Statistically verified passenger volumes are a crucial factor for planning capacity requirements of timetables and for assigning revenue streams to mobility service providers and transport companies. An efficient smart ticketing software is crucial for passenger flow analysis. The SIGNON EPPsta software tool from Berlin-based SIGNON offers a solution to the problem of evaluating and deducing passenger numbers.

Increased adoption of ticket validators to ensure enhanced access control will drive the smart ticketing market growth. The machines read smart cards and support the fare applications contained on them. On-board validator units can be contact, contactless or both, and can be stand-alone or integrated with the on-board computer. Turnstile validators have internal memory and processor and are generally connected to a central computer system. The functionality of the validator unit usually varies depending on the location of the unit.

On-board validators or those located at turnstiles do not provide top-up services and generally have a simplified monochrome display. Station validator units, excluding turnstile units, have the same functionality as mobile units but also provide top-up functions and can display a wider range of passenger information. The growing penetration of automation across the transport industry will support the smart ticket validators market growth.

RFID-based smart ticketing enables customers to travel using RFID tags. Using these tags, passengers do not have to pay daily for travel, thereby making journeys hassle-free and convenient. RFID tags also help to save a lot of paper wasted in printing tickets daily. The tag contains all details about the customer including the discounts availed. This smart authentication system validates the identity of the user easily. Increasing popularity of wireless digital technologies will boost the smart ticketing market growth.

Growing infrastructure development projects in the Middle East & Africa will provide growth opportunities to the smart ticketing industry. Developing economic conditions in the region are supporting the implementation of advanced technologies. In February 2019, Digital Afrique Telecom (DAT) launched a smart card and ticketing system, aiming to enable Ivorian public transport users to board more than 700 buses every day through contactless cards. This smart ticketing service allows each passenger of SOTRA, the Abidjan local bus company, to buy and top up a smart card online using the platform powered by DAT.

Growing penetration of digital technologies across the transportation industry globally will drive the smart ticketing solutions market demand. Transport authorities are adopting advanced technologies to streamline operations and enhance customer experience. They are employing smart ticketing to allow passengers to load tickets in advance, speed up boarding times, and reduce the queue times.

Smart ticketing software enables transport authorities to centrally manage all data pertaining to payment transactions and travel statistics of customers. It enables analyzing the passenger volume, traffic periods, and available resources, thereby enabling them to better schedule trains and buses.

The penetration of technologies, such as NFC and RFID, that enable contactless digital transactions will drive the smart ticketing industry growth. These technologies have gained more importance during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the demand for non-contact technologies to stop the spread of the virus.

Smart cards and card readers store data digitally, eliminating the need to carry paper tickets, thus propelling the smart ticketing market growth. The card stores the daily travel data and also enables precise authorization of the user, thereby providing enhanced access control.

Developing economic conditions coupled with ongoing smart city projects in Asia Pacific will support the smart ticketing industry growth. Developing transport infrastructure will drive the adoption of sophisticated smart ticketing solutions.

