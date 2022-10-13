Smart Ticketing Market Size to Grow by USD 9.44 Bn, Global Leisure Products Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart ticketing market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products market within the global household durables market. The parent market, which is the global leisure products market, includes a wide range of categories, including musical instruments, sports equipment, recreational vehicles, camping equipment, toys, bicycles, and other consumer-oriented games. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as growing memberships in health and fitness clubs, an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, an increasing number of dual-income households, and high growth in online sales. However, factors such as the threat from counterfeit products, stringent regulatory compliances for toy manufacturers, and increased trade barriers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Ticketing Market 2022-2026

The smart ticketing market size is expected to grow by USD 9.44 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the latest trends and drivers, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Smart Ticketing Market 2022-2026: Scope

The smart ticketing market report includes the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Smart Ticketing Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The smart ticketing market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of a significant number of vendors. The vendors in the market are using inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Competitors need to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions for strengthening their foothold in the market. The vendors in the market have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments and should also maintain their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Atsuke SAS, Banco BTG Pactual SA, ASSA ABLOY AB, Cammax Ltd, Corethree Ltd., CPI Card Group Inc., Conduent Inc., Cubic Corp., Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Flowbird SAS, Hitachi Ltd., IDEMIA, iQ Payments Oy, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH, Thales Group, Siemens AG, Ticketer, and VIX IP Pty Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Smart Ticketing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Transportation



Sports And Events

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Smart Ticketing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the smart ticketing market grow during the next five years

Estimation of the smart ticketing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart ticketing market

Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of smart ticketing market vendors

Related Reports

Ticket Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The ticket market share is expected to increase by USD 93.24 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Secondary Tickets Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The secondary tickets market share is expected to increase by USD 2.24 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Smart Ticketing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.78 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASSA ABLOY AB, Atsuke SAS, Banco BTG Pactual SA, Cammax Ltd, Conduent Inc., Corethree Ltd., CPI Card Group Inc., Cubic Corp., Flowbird SAS, Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., IDEMIA, Infineon Technologies AG, iQ Payments Oy, NXP Semiconductors NV, Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH, Siemens AG, Thales Group, Ticketer, and VIX IP Pty Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sports and events - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Sports and events - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sports and events - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Sports and events - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sports and events - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ASSA ABLOY AB

Exhibit 89: ASSA ABLOY AB - Overview



Exhibit 90: ASSA ABLOY AB - Business segments



Exhibit 91: ASSA ABLOY AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: ASSA ABLOY AB - Segment focus

10.4 Atsuke SAS

Exhibit 93: Atsuke SAS - Overview



Exhibit 94: Atsuke SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Atsuke SAS - Key offerings

10.5 Banco BTG Pactual SA

Exhibit 96: Banco BTG Pactual SA - Overview



Exhibit 97: Banco BTG Pactual SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Banco BTG Pactual SA - Key offerings

10.6 Cammax Ltd

Exhibit 99: Cammax Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 100: Cammax Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Cammax Ltd - Key offerings

10.7 Conduent Inc.

Exhibit 102: Conduent Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Conduent Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Conduent Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Conduent Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Conduent Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Corethree Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Corethree Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Corethree Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Corethree Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Cubic Corp.

Exhibit 110: Cubic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Cubic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Cubic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Cubic Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Flowbird SAS

Exhibit 114: Flowbird SAS - Overview



Exhibit 115: Flowbird SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Flowbird SAS - Key offerings

10.11 Giesecke and Devrient GmbH

Exhibit 117: Giesecke and Devrient GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 118: Giesecke and Devrient GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Giesecke and Devrient GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Giesecke and Devrient GmbH - Segment focus

10.12 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio