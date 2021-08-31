Smart Toilet Seat Market 2020-2024 | Residential End-users Segment will Exhibit Maximum Demand | Technavio -Proudly Partnering with Fortune 500 Companies for Over 16 years

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including-

Recognizing the existing business model

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Brondell Inc.

Brondell Inc. operates its business under segments- Bidets, Heated Toilet Seats, Air Purifiers, Water Filtration Systems, and Others. The company offers smart toilet seat products such as SWASH 1400, SWASH 1000, SWASH 1200, SWASH DS725, and ECOSEAT S101.

Coway Co. Ltd.

Coway Co. Ltd. operates its business under segments- Home wellness appliances, Cosmetics, and Water & environment. The company offers a wide range of smart toilet seat products such as BASH 21-A Coway Clinic Bidet, BAS27-A Coway Self Sterilizing Bidet, and BASH30-A Coway Intelligent Care Bidet.

Duravit AG

Duravit AG offers smart toilet seat products such as SensoWash Starck f Lite shower toilet seat and SensoWash Slim shower toilet seat under its SensoWash shower-toilets range.

Smart Toilet Seat Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart toilet seat market is segmented as below:

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The smart toilet seat market is driven by new product launches. In addition, other factors such as rise in smart cities is also expected to trigger the market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

