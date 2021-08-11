Smart Tracker Market during 2020-2024: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Mars Inc. Attain Dominant Market Positions | Technavio
Aug 11, 2021, 17:00 ET
According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 467.53 million is expected in the smart tracker market during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis and classifies industry-focused vendors based on their dominant and strong positions in the overall vendor landscape. Mars Inc.(US), PB Inc. dba Pebblebee (US), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.(South Korea (Republic of Korea)), Smart Tracking Technologies LLC (US), Tile Inc.(US), and TrackR Inc. (US) are some of the major market participants.
The growing popularity of rugged smart trackers and additional features being integrated with these trackers will offer immense growth opportunities for market vendors to flourish their business. In addition, the continuously increasing usage of smart trackers in various applications including consumer products and for tracking pets as well as luggage will further boost the market growth. However, limited awareness about these trackers may impede the market to grow and prove to be a key challenge for the market vendors during the forecast period.
Smart Tracker Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Smart Tracker Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Bluetooth
- Cellular Technology
- GPS
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
- Application
- Consumer Products
- Pets
- Luggage
Smart Tracker Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Chipolo d.o.o., Innova Technology PTE Ltd., Kaltio Technologies Oy, LugLoc, Chipolo d.o.o., Innova Technology PTE Ltd., Kaltio Technologies Oy, LugLoc, are some other dominant players discussed in detail in this smart tracker market report. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the smart tracker market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report scope also covers the following areas:
- Smart Tracker Market size
- Smart Tracker Market trends
- Smart Tracker Market industry analysis
Smart Tracker Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smart tracker market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smart tracker market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smart tracker market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart tracker market vendors
Buy the smart tracker market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.
Bluetooth contributed 56% to the overall market in 2019 and would decrease its contribution to 52% of the global smart tracker market in 2024.
North America contributed 39% to the overall market in 2019 and would increase its contribution to 39% of the global smart tracker market in 2024.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
