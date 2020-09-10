Smart Transportation Market by Transportation Mode, Solution, Service, Communication Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Transportation Market by Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, and Maritime), Solution (Smart Ticketing, PIS, Freight Management), Service, Communication Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart transportation market is projected to grow from USD 94,478 million in 2020 to USD 156,516 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



The major factors driving the growth of the smart transportation market include technological advancements to enhance customer experience, growing government initiatives and PPP models for smart transportation, rising urban population and high demographic rates, and growing adoption of IoT and automation technologies to enhance technological optimization.

Airways transportation mode to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The smart transportation market is segmented into four transportation mode: roadways, railways, airways and maritime. Air transportation is an important transportation mode in the global smart transportation market. With the growing urbanization across the globe, the airways industry has evolved over the years. The demand for aviation services has increased significantly in the last decade. New technologies and digitization of services are driving the airline industry to ensure smooth maintenance, reduce operating costs, and take advantage of the increasing air travel. Several disruptive technologies, such as AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, big data and analytics, AR, biometrics, and robotics, provides the potential to improve the customer experience and enhance the operational efficiency both on the ground and in-flight.

Solutions in the roadways transportation mode to lead the market during the forecast period

The solution segment of the roadways transportation mode of the smart transportation market includes smart ticketing, parking management, traffic management, passenger information, freight information, and vehicle telematics and others (GIS tracking, commercial vehicle operations, and security). With the growing government initiative related to the enhancement of vehicle efficiency across the globe has led to the growth of the solution segment if the roadways transportation mode. As of now, several regional governments are focusing on deploying smart technologies in vehicles for ensuring safety. The deployment of roadways solutions helps in better fuel, operations, and route management, which, in turn, saves fuel, curbs additional carbon emission, and increases the life cycle of vehicle parts.

Smart ticketing solution segment of the railways transportation mode to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The smart ticketing solution is an intelligent solution, which includes integrated ticketing, onboard ticketing, online ticketing, mobile application ticketing, and smart card system. It enables smooth passenger flow by enabling a comfortable passenger experience. It reduces dependence on cash and other payment methods, which aid in smooth transitions and improve journey time. Smart ticketing will help contribute to the overall improvement of the railway transport network level of services, images, and accessibility, to facilitate and/or increase the use of railway transport. The increasing demand of the ticketing process to simplify the process drives the demand for smart ticketing solutions.

Air traffic management in the airways transportation mode to lead the market during the forecast period

Air Traffic Management (ATM) is dynamic and integrated management of air traffic and airspace involving airborne and ground-based functions to provide safe, economical, and efficient airspace management and Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM). The introduction of new technologies, such as GPS-based navigation and landing digital air-ground data link communication, and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B), is expected to boost the growth of ATM

Vessel tracking solution segment of the maritime transportation mode to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

A vessel tracking system plays an important role by bringing about long-range connectivity not only between ships and coast guards of countries but also among ships as well. With the increasing connectivity technologies, such as IoT, vessel tracking systems have managed to incorporate internet connectivity as a part of their core objective, providing a much better service. Vessel tracking helps manage the entire life cycle of vessels/containers in export/import. It is one of the critical software used by the professional mariner to keep track of all assets (vessel, containers, cargo, and buoys) and monitor positions of the vessels. Advancements of communication technologies in the maritime transportation mode provides the connectivity from ship-to-ship communication and ship-to-shore communication.

Europe to lead the market share in 2020

Europe is the largest regional market in terms of revenue, and the UK is the most developed economy, contributing significantly to the smart transportation market. The European countries have been investing majorly in the modernization and up-gradation of rail infrastructure. Social and trade agreements among the European Union (EU) countries have promoted large-scale, cross-border trade and passenger traffic in Europe. The dynamics of the transportation industry in Europe is changing rapidly with new freight and passenger management systems. To boost the efficiency of the existing infrastructure, several European countries are expected to adopt new smart transportation solutions. Europe has a conducive environment for the implementation of smart transportation systems, as the government has planned investments for improving the public transportation modes in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Smart Transportation Market

4.2 Asia Pacific Market, by Transportation Mode and Country

4.3 Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements to Enhance Customer Experience

5.2.1.2 Growing Government Initiatives and Ppp Models for Smart Transportation

5.2.1.3 Rising Urban Population and High Demographic Rates

5.2.1.4 Adoption of Iot and Automation Technologies to Enhance Technological Optimization

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardized and Uniform Technology

5.2.2.2 Stringent Transportation Regulatory Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Autonomous Vehicles to Provide Growth Opportunities for Smart Transportation Solution Providers

5.2.3.2 Designing and Developing Connected Vehicles Compatible with Its

5.2.3.3 Penetration of Analytics in Smart Transportation

5.2.3.4 Decline in Vehicle Ownership with the Advancement of Maas

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexities in Integration Over Legacy Systems and Networks

5.2.4.2 High Initial Cost of Deployment

5.2.4.3 Multiple Sensors and Touchpoints Pose Data Fusion Challenges

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Transportation Market Dynamics Analysis

5.3.1 Driver and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Smart Transportation Ecosystem

5.5 Industry Use Cases

5.5.1 Use Case 1: Cisco, Davra Networks, and Intel Deliver Edge Analytics to San Diego Metropolitan Transit System

5.5.2 Use Case 2: Bane Nor (Norway) Selected Thales to Provide Next-Generation Nationwide Traffic Management System

5.5.3 Use Case 3: Intelligent Software System by Huawei Analyses Data, Improves Surveillance Efficiency, and Implements Convenient Surveillance Management Solutions for Qinghai-Tibet Railway

5.5.4 Use Case: Ibm Helped the American Airline to Migrate Its Critical Applications to the Ibm Cloud Using New Methodology to Create Innovative Applications to Improve their Customer Experience

5.6 Impact of Disruptive Technologies

5.6.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.6.2 Big Data and Analytics

5.6.3 Internet of Things

5.6.4 Blockchain



6 Smart Transportation Market, by Transportation Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Roadways

6.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Roadways Smart Transportation Mode

6.2.2 Roadways: Market Drivers

6.3 Railways

6.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Railways Smart Transportation Mode

6.3.2 Railways: Smart Transportation Market Drivers

6.4 Airways

6.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Airways Smart Transportation Mode

6.4.2 Airways: Market Drivers

6.5 Maritime

6.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Maritime Smart Transportation Mode

6.5.2 Maritime: Market Drivers



7 Smart Transportation Market, by Roadway

7.1 Solutions in Roadways

7.2 Services in Roadways



8 Smart Transportation Market, by Railway

8.1 Solutions in Railways

8.2 Services in Railways



9 Smart Transportation Market, by Airway

9.1 Solutions in Airways

9.2 Services in Airways



10 Smart Transportation Market, by Maritime

10.1 Solutions in Maritime

10.2 Services in Maritime



11 Smart Transportation Market, by Communication Technology

11.1 Communication Technology in Roadways

11.1.1 Vehicle to Vehicle

11.1.2 Vehicle to Infrastructure

11.2 Communication Technology in Railways

11.2.1 Ground to Train Communication

11.2.2 Train to Train Communication

11.3 Communication Technology in Airways

11.3.1 Inflight Communication

11.3.2 Aircraft to Ground Communication

11.3.3 Aircraft to Aircraft Communication

11.4 Communication Technology in Maritime

11.4.1 Ship to Shore Communication

11.4.2 Ship to Ship Communication



12 Smart Transportation Market, by Application

12.1 Mobility As a Service

12.2 Route Information and Route Guidance

12.3 Public Transport

12.4 Transit Hubs

12.5 Connected Cars

12.6 Video Management

12.6.1 Traffic and Vehicle Surveillance

12.6.2 Automatic Number Plate Recognition

12.6.3 Incident Detection and Prevention

12.7 Other Applications



13 Smart Transportation Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 Middle East and Africa

13.6 Latin America



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Scenario

14.2.1 New Product Launches and Product Development

14.2.2 Contracts

14.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

14.2.4 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Thales Group

15.3 Huawei

15.4 Siemens

15.5 IBM

15.6 Cisco Systems

15.7 SAP

15.8 Cubic

15.9 Alstom

15.10 Bombardier

15.11 Toshiba

15.12 Harris

15.13 Saab

15.14 Veson Nautical

15.15 Bass Software

15.16 Bentley Systems

15.17 Indra Sistemas

15.18 Trimble

15.19 Tomtom

15.2 Amadeus

15.21 Conduent

15.22 Kapsch

15.23 Hitachi

15.24 Descartes

15.25 Accenture

15.26 DNV Gl

15.27 Right-To-Win



16 Key Players in the Smart Transportation Market, by Application

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Bike Sharing Vendors

16.2.1 Mobike

16.2.2 Ofo

16.2.3 Didi

16.2.4 Youon

16.2.5 Citi Bike

16.2.6 Lime

16.2.7 Hopr

16.3 Dynamic Carpooling/Car Sharing Vendors

16.3.1 Turo

16.3.2 Cambio Carsharing

16.3.3 Cityhop

16.3.4 Carma Technology

16.3.5 Communauto

16.4 Shared Mobility Vendors

16.4.1 Bestmile

16.4.2 Blablacar

16.4.3 Uber

16.4.4 Moov Technology

16.5 Road User Charging Vendors

16.5.1 Evatran (Plugless Power)

16.5.2 Witricity Corporation

16.5.3 Momentum Dynamics

16.5.4 Mojo Mobility

16.5.5 Hevo

16.6 Electric Car Vendors

16.6.1 Abb Group

16.6.2 Tesla

16.6.3 Eaton Corporation

16.6.4 Chargepoint

16.7 Smart Ticketing Vendors/Single Fare Card/

16.7.1 Confidex

16.7.2 Nxp Semiconductors

16.7.3 Cpi Card Group

16.8 Smart Parking Vendors

16.8.1 Amano Corporation

16.8.2 Park Assist

16.8.3 Nedap Identification Systems

16.8.4 Group Indigo

16.8.5 Streetline

16.9 Smart Traffic Lights/Smart Signaling Vendors

16.9.1 Federal Signal

16.9.2 Econolite

16.9.3 Aldridge Traffic Systems

16.9.4 E2S Warning Signals

16.10 Passenger Information System Solution Vendors

16.10.1 Te Connectivity

16.10.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

16.10.3 Neusoft Corporation

16.10.4 Teleste Corporation

16.11 Predictive Traffic Analytics Vendors

16.11.1 Ptv Group

16.11.2 Cyient

16.11.3 Tiger Analytics

16.12 Driverless Car Vendors

16.12.1 Alphabet (Google)

16.12.2 Continental Ag

16.12.3 Harman International



17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4t1c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

