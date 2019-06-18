Smart TV market value is further expected to reach US$ 278 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 10% during 2019-2024

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



The global smart TV market size reached US$ 157 Billion in 2018.



A smart TV is a television that is connected to the internet and offers a wide array of online features, this includes on-demand content from various apps, access to streaming services such as Netflix, and the capability to connect with numerous other wireless devices such as smartphones and tablets. Besides having the ability to receive cable and satellite or over the air (OTA) transmission passively, smart televisions have extra hardware and connection types, along with a TV operating system with a GUI. These adaptations enable viewers to access and control features for connected devices and streaming content from internet video services.







Ethernet, Wifi, USB, Bluetooth and flash memory cards from digital cameras are normally supported by smart TV's. They normally also support coaxial cable, HDMI and other audio-video connections. Apart from the OS and apps, the connectors also allow on demand video services and access to pictures, music and video on connected storage devices. Smart TV apps enable connection to websites such as Youtube, Netflix, Hulu and Vimeo along with social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter. Smart TVs can connect to various input devices wirelessly, to enhance usability and control. Wireless keyboards and mouse, smart phones and tablets can all connect to enable text entry, navigation and internet browsing from the couch. Catalyzed by the increasing penetration of the high-speed internet, the viewership of online content has increased significantly over the last few years catalyzing the demand of smart TV's. Moreover, there has also been a significant drop in the prices of smart TV's increasing their affordability among the general population. Other major factors driving the demand of smart TV's include rising disposable incomes, increasing adoption of 4K resolution televisions, technological advancements, etc. The market value is further expected to reach US$ 278 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 10% during 2019-2024.



Market Summary:

Based on the resolution type, the market has been segmented as 4K UHD TV, HD TV, full HD TV and 8K TV.

Based on the screen size, the market has been segmented as below 32 inches, 32 to 45 inches, 46 to 55 inches, 56 to 65 inches and above 65 inches.

Based on the screen type, the market has been segmented as flat and curved type.

Based on the technology, the market has been segmented as LCD, LED, OLED and QLED.

Based on the platform, the market has been segmented as Android, Roku, Web Os, Tizen Os, iOS, MyHomeScreen and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented as offline and online.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented as residential and commercial.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Vizio Inc., Apple Inc., Hisense Group Co. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips NV, TCL Corporation, Insignia Systems Inc., Haier Group Corporation, Hitachi Ltd and Westinghouse Electric Corporation.



This report provides a deep insight into the global smart TV market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the Smart TV industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global smart TV market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global smart TV industry?

What is the breakup of the global smart TV market on the basis of resolution type?

What is the breakup of the global smart TV market on the basis of screen size?

What is the breakup of the global smart TV market on the basis of screen type?

What is the breakup of the global smart TV market on the basis of technology?

What is the breakup of the global smart TV market on the basis of platform?

What is the breakup of the global smart TV market on the basis of distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the global smart TV market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global smart TV industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global smart TV industry?

What is the structure of the global smart TV industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global smart TV industry?

How are smart TVs manufactured?



