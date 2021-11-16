Smart Vacuum Cleaners are Replacing Traditional Cleaner to Gain Momentum in the Global Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An increase in the annual savings among end-users and their enhanced spending sentiments due to the economic recovery has fueled the demand for upholstery furniture, thereby providing opportunities for the manufacturers of bed and upholstery vacuum cleaners in the US. Players in the vacuum cleaner market are adopting e-commerce distribution channels to capture a higher market share. The major vendors in the European vacuum market, such as Dyson, can opt to diversify their business by leveraging their existing brand reputation.

1. Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Cordless vacuum cleaner market size to reach USD 9736.98 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.39% during the period 2021-2026. The development of smart vacuum cleaner market is creating buzz in the global market. Developers of cordless vacuum cleaners are continually testing and adopting different technologies to improve the performance and design the products as per the customers requirement. Many vendors are investing in R&D to enhance the features of cordless vacuum cleaners with new technology. Robotic vacuum cleaners with Wi-Fi, Amazon Alexa, and laser, which work with navigation are expected to see huge growth. The demand for robotic vacuum cleaners and vacuum cleaners that work with various sensors is anticipated to see a surge during the forecast period. The residential cordless vacuum cleaner market was experiencing high growth due to increased consumer awareness. Various end-users are required to comply with the strict regulations set by the government with respect to safety standards, which is projected to increase the sales of the product in the global market. The trend of beautification of airports will also drive the demand for cordless vacuum cleaner market in the upcoming years.

North America and Europe is rapidly evolving with the adoption of newer variations in cordless vacuum cleaners on account of stricter policies related to greenhouse gas emissions. This is expected to positively impact the market concerning the demand for new and user-friendly products.

and is rapidly evolving with the adoption of newer variations in cordless vacuum cleaners on account of stricter policies related to greenhouse gas emissions. This is expected to positively impact the market concerning the demand for new and user-friendly products. In China , cordless vacuum cleaners sales is 300% more than traditional cleaning appliances sales, thus the demand for these products is fueling rapidly across the country.

, cordless vacuum cleaners sales is 300% more than traditional cleaning appliances sales, thus the demand for these products is fueling rapidly across the country. Japan is witnessing a shortage of staff due to a declining labor force, which is leading to challenging situations, especially for cleaning. This situation is owing to the rapidly aging population and declining fertility rate. As a result, the demand for convenient cleaning appliances such as smart vacuum cleaners are likely to rise in the country.

is witnessing a shortage of staff due to a declining labor force, which is leading to challenging situations, especially for cleaning. This situation is owing to the rapidly aging population and declining fertility rate. As a result, the demand for convenient cleaning appliances such as smart vacuum cleaners are likely to rise in the country. Higher percentage of the population is accessing to technologically advanced gadgets such as smartphones, tablets, and others, which is contributing to a greater number of people getting exposed to the marketing done by various cordless vacuum cleaner brands.

2. Bed and Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Bed and upholstery vacuum cleaner market size to reach USD 369.52 million, growing at a CAGR of 13.14% during 2020-2025. The lifestyle of the today's generation has completely changed as they demand for more luxury mattresses and comfort this in turn, is creating high demand for bed and upholstery vacuum cleaner in the global market. Several vendors such as Dyson, Iris, and Sowtech, have introduced cordless bed and upholstery vacuum cleaners. Although several regional and international vendors are offering beds and upholstery vacuum cleaners, the international players are primarily dominating the market. The global bed and upholstery vacuum cleaner market is a niche market with the presence of a limited number of international and local vendors. The market is primarily dominated by international brands such as Dyson and Hoover. The innovation of robotic vacuum cleaners is gaining momentum in the global market. The increasing market penetration towards bed and upholstery vacuum cleaner market is creating huge opportunities for the players to boom in the market.

In the recent years, South Korea has shown promising prospects in terms of innovation and development of several tech-savvy products. This is also positively impacting the bed and upholstery vacuum cleaner market in the country.

has shown promising prospects in terms of innovation and development of several tech-savvy products. This is also positively impacting the bed and upholstery vacuum cleaner market in the country. Rise of various health issues such as allergies and asthma is expected to accelerate the growth of the bed and upholstery vacuum cleaner market worldwide.

Sensing the growing potential of the e-commerce market, the major vendors catering to bed and upholstery vacuum cleaners have started to focus on the better utilization of online portals.

The demand for luxury furniture is on the rise, thereby propelling the sales and consumption of recliner bed and upholstery vacuum cleaners across Germany .

