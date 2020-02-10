Smart Vehicle Market: Autonomous, Connected, and Smart City Infrastructure Integrated 2019 - 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview:

Smart cities represent a combination of solutions deployed in an urban environment to transform the administration and support of living and working environments. Accordingly, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) are transforming at a rapid rate, driven by urbanization, industrialization of emerging economies, and the specific needs of various smart city initiatives. Smart city development is emerging as a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including: Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Connected Devices, Broadband Wireless, Cloud Computing, Big Data and Analytics.

Sustainable smart city technology deployments depend upon careful planning and execution as well as monitoring and adjustments as necessary. For example, feature/functionality must be blended to work efficiently across many different industry verticals as smart city address the needs of disparate market segments with multiple overlapping and sometimes mutually exclusive requirements. This will stimulate the need for both cross-industry coordination as well as orchestration of many different capabilities across several important technologies.

Autonomous vehicles are poised to invoke a revolution in the automobile industry including public transportation systems, car rental and sharing systems, vehicle leasing and ownership, industrial transportation, and automotive insurance practices and systems. The degree of autonomy in vehicles is measured levels from zero (fully human operated) to five (fully automated system) with evolution from levels 1 through 4 consisting of an autopilot system combined with some level of human control or intervention capability. Autonomous vehicles are anticipated to become the foundation of transportation as a service globally.

Market leading autonomous vehicle use cases will be found primarily within the business realm an emphasis on shipping and commercial fleets. By way of example, Kroger is using unmanned autonomous vehicles to deliver groceries in Scottsdale, Arizona. Commercial operation of self-driving cabs (also referred to as "robo taxis") is the goal of market leading human transport companies such as Uber and Lyft as autonomous vehicles will significantly reduce the cost per mile for personnel transport. The evolution of self-driving vehicles for the fleet market will be human controlled fleets to machine/human controlled fleets to completely autonomous (e.g. machine driven) vehicles that leverage various technologies including sensors, AI, cognitive computing, geo-fencing, GIS/mapping, and more.

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communications is a very important aspect of connected vehicle solutions. While V2V communications is largely focused on public and personal safety, supporting technologies and solutions are rapidly evolving to encompass Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D), and Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) signaling and communications. Furthermore, industry verticals other than the automobile sector are keenly interested in integration with non-vehicle industry vertical applications and services, which are realized through various Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D), and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) solutions.

Collectively speaking, the term Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) encompasses all of the aforementioned technologies, use cases, applications, and services. For example, V2I technology allows connected cars to interact with surrounding infrastructure such as traffic signals, buildings, kiosks/billboards, parking lots, and even humans. It is important to understand that V2X technologies and solutions also provide a foundation upon which commercial services and applications will be developed and supported. Accordingly, Mind Commerce anticipates a wide range of communications, applications, commerce, and digital content services resulting from V2X.

This research assesses the autonomous vehicle market including leading vendors, strategies, product and service offerings. It evaluates autonomous vehicles by autonomy level, powertrain type, components, and supporting technologies. It also evaluates the impact of major technologies on autonomous vehicle market such as 5G, AI, Mobile Edge Computing, IoT, data analytics, and smart building integration. It also provides global and regional forecasts for the autonomous vehicle market including hardware, software, and services along with emerging technologies from 2019 to 2024. It covers major consumer and commercial categories including personal vehicles, shared vehicles (ride sharing and shared vehicles/partial ownership. It also evaluates autonomous control in ICE vehicles, EV, and ICE/EV hybrids.

This research also evaluates the V2X market including technologies, solutions, and major players. It provides analysis of market challenges, opportunities, and overall business outlook. It analyzes the market for V2X across platforms (hardware, software, services), major automobile control units, and solution type. It assesses the deployment of V2X across communications and computing infrastructure including LTE, 5G, and Mobile Edge Computing. It also evaluates technology and solution convergence including Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Cloud Computing in V2X. It includes detailed forecasts for V2V, V2I, V2P, V2H, and V2D market from 2019 to 2024.

This research also evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vendor centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications and services. The report analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations. The report assesses the aforementioned factors to derive penetration and revenue to forecast market value for the period of 2019 to 2024. The report also analyses the role of technology accelerating digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics. All direct purchases of Mind Commerce reports includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.

Select Research Findings:

· The global autonomous vehicle market will reach $172.3B USD by 2024

· The global Automotive System on Chip (SoC) market will reach $1.6B by 2024

· AI, IoT, and 5G (AIoT5G) will be the most influential technologies for smart cities

· Smart transportation will be the top smart cities market application area through 2023

· Significant transportation solution areas include Freight, Traffic, Parking, and Passenger Management

Research Benefits:

· Identify the market drivers for smart cities and opportunities for ICT vendors

· Understand the technologies supporting smart cities and impact on ICT evolution

· Understand the autonomous vehicle ecosystem and identity emerging opportunities

· Identify how rob-taxis and shared ride services will be transformed by self-driving vehicles

· Evaluation of consumer, enterprise, industrial and government sectors for self-driving vehicles

· Identify major vendors, strategies, and solutions for autonomous vehicle solutions, products, and services

· Forecasts for autonomous vehicle market (global and regionally) including hardware, software, and services 2019 – 2024

· Understand how technologies such as AI, and Smart Building Integration will accelerate the adoption of autonomous vehicle

· Understand how autonomous vehicles evolve from level 3 type conditional automation to level 5 type fully automated system

Target Audience:

· AI Companies

· Automobile Industry

· Application Developers

· Big Data and Analytics Companies

· Communication Service Providers

· Cloud and IoT Product and Service Providers

· Consultant and System Integration Companies

Companies in Report:

· ABB Group

· Accenture

· Aeris Communications

· AGT International

· AImotive

· Alibaba (SAIC Motors)

· Alphabet Inc. (Waymo)

· Alstom SA

· Amazon.com Inc.

· Apple Inc.

· APTIV

· Arbe Robotics

· AT&T

· Audi AG

· Aurora

· Autoliv Inc.

· Autotalks Ltd.

· Baidu Inc. (NIO)

· Blackberry QNX

· BMW AG

· Cisco Systems Inc.

· Cognata

· Cohda Wireless

· Commsignia

· Continental AG

· Cubic Corporation

· CyanConnode

· DAF Trucks

· Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz)

· Dassault Systemes

· Deep Vision

· Deepmap

· Deepscale

· Delta Controls

· Delta Electronics Inc.

· DENSO Corporation

· Didi Chuxing Technology Co. Ltd.

· Emerson Electric Co.

· Ericsson

· Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)

· Ford Motor Company

· General Electric Company

· General Motors (GM)

· GM Cruise LLC

· Google

· GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd.

· Groupe PSA

· Groupe Renault

· HCL Technologies Ltd.

· Hitachi

· Honda Motor Company Ltd.

· Honeywell International Inc.

· HPE

· Huawei Technologies Ltd.

· Hyundai

· IBM Corporation

· Idriverplus

· Innoviz Technologies

· Innovusion

· Intel Corporation

· Itron Inc.

· IVECO

· Jaguar Land Rover

· Kapsch Group

· KORE Wireless

· LeddarTech

· LG CNS

· Lyft Inc.

· Magna International Inc.

· Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd.

· Metawave

· Microsoft Corporation

· Mighty AI

· Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

· NEC Corporation

· Nissan Motor Corporation

· Nokia Network

· NTT DATA

· Nuro

· NVIDIA Corporation

· NXP Semiconductors NV

· Oracle Corporation

· Panasonic Corporation

· Porsche AG

· Prophesee

· Qualcomm Incorporated

· Robert Bosch GmbH

· Robosense

· Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

· SAP

· Scania AB

· Schneider Electric SE

· Siemens AG

· Sierra Wireless

· Signify Holding

· Silver Spring Network

· Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

· Telefonica

· Tesla Inc.

· Toshiba Corporation

· Toyota Motor Corporation

· Uber Technologies Inc.

· Valeo

· Verizon

· Visteon

· Vodafone

· Volkswagen AG

· Volvo Car Corporation

· Voyage

· Wipro

· Zenuity

· ZF Friedrichshafen

· Zoox Inc.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827246/?utm_source=PRN



