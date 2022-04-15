Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market Size to Grow by USD 85.26 MN| 37% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Top Key players of Smart Weight, Body Composition, And BMI Scales Market are covered as:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Actofit Wearables

Fitbit Inc.

FKA Distributing Co. LLC

Garmin Ltd.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

iHealth Labs Inc.

Koogeek Inc.

Nokia Corp.

Polar Electro Oy

Qardio Inc.

Tanita Corp.

Under Armour Inc.

Wahoo Fitness LLC

Xiaomi Corp.

The smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market will be affected by the pregnancy-mode features. Apart from this, other market trends include increased mergers and acquisitions and personalized fitness-coaching features. In addition, increasing health consciousness will aid in market growth. Obesity concerns and growing adoption of smart health devices will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

Smart Weight, Body Composition, And BMI Scales Market Split by Geography

North America

Europe

APA

South America

Middle East and Africa



The regional distribution of smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market industries are considered for estimating the performance of the International Market. The market analysis will cover the forecast period of 2022-2026. The smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market research report shed light on foremost regions: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market?

Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.58% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 85.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Actofit Wearables, Fitbit Inc., FKA Distributing Co. LLC, Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., iHealth Labs Inc., Koogeek Inc., Nokia Corp., Polar Electro Oy, Qardio Inc., Tanita Corp., Under Armour Inc., Wahoo Fitness LLC, and Xiaomi Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Retail Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Price Range



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Retail Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Retail Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Retail Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Retail Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Retail Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Retail Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Retail Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Retail Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Price Range

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Price Range - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Price Range - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Price Range

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Price Range



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Price Range

6.3 Less than $100 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Less than $100 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Less than $100 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Less than $100 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Less than $100 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 More than $100 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on More than $100 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on More than $100 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on More than $100 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on More than $100 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Price Range

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Price Range ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Actofit Wearables

Exhibit 103: Actofit Wearables - Overview



Exhibit 104: Actofit Wearables - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Actofit Wearables - Key offerings

11.4 Fitbit Inc.

Exhibit 106: Fitbit Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Fitbit Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Fitbit Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Fitbit Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 FKA Distributing Co. LLC

Exhibit 110: FKA Distributing Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 111: FKA Distributing Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: FKA Distributing Co. LLC - Key offerings

11.6 Garmin Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Garmin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Garmin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Garmin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Garmin Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 iHealth Labs Inc.

Exhibit 121: iHealth Labs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: iHealth Labs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: iHealth Labs Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 124: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 128: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Wahoo Fitness LLC

Exhibit 132: Wahoo Fitness LLC - Overview



Exhibit 133: Wahoo Fitness LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Wahoo Fitness LLC - Key offerings

11.12 Xiaomi Corp.

Exhibit 135: Xiaomi Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Xiaomi Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Xiaomi Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Xiaomi Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Xiaomi Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

