Smart Workplace Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Industry Planning Structure| 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increased demand for seamless connectivity is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the growing privacy and security concerns will challenge market growth.

The smart workplace market report is segmented by type (new buildings and retrofitting), component (smart HVAC, smart lighting, smart security, smart thermostat, and smart windows), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Europe will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and Spain are the key markets for a smart workplace in Europe.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Acuity Brands Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

