Smart Yoga Mat Market to grow by USD 164.18 Mn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Liforme Ltd., McKinsey and Co., Peloton Interactive Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Yoga Mat Market is expected to grow by USD 164.18 million during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Liforme Ltd., McKinsey and Co., Peloton Interactive Inc., Sensing Tex SL, Performance Research Inc., and YogiFi are some of the major market participants. Request a Free Sample Report.

Smart Yoga Mat Market 2022-2026: Vendor Offerings

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Yoga Mat Market 2022-2026

Liforme Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of smart yoga mats such as Signature, Rainbow Hope, White Magic, Expressions, Evolve, Zodiac Animals, and Giving Back.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

product offerings, Read a Free Sample Report.

Smart Yoga Mat Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



The offline outlets in the global market for smart yoga mats include specialty shops, department stores, hypermarkets, and warehouse clubs. Offline retailers provide a comfortable shopping environment and a large selection of goods at affordable rates. Therefore, these shops aid the merchants in growing their customer base. Athletic goods retailers that focus on selling athletic gear, and apparel, including smart yoga mats, and other athletic accessories are also considered specialty stores. Such convenience offered by offline stores will drive market growth during the forecast period.



Online

Geography

North America

North America will account for 34% of market growth. The smart yoga mat market in North America is mostly based in the US. The market in this region will expand more slowly than those in APAC and South America. The rise in regular fitness activities like yoga will support the growth of the smart yoga mat market in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

To learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the

positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a free sample report.

Smart Yoga Mat Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart yoga mat market report covers the following areas:

The increased number of gyms and health clubs, the rising popularity of yoga among fitness enthusiasts, and the growing focus on regular exercising will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuating prices of the raw materials might hamper the market growth. Buy Sample Report.

Smart Yoga Mat Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart yoga mat market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart yoga mat market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart yoga mat market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart yoga mat market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights!

annually at USD 5000.

Smart Yoga Mat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% Market growth 2022-2026 $164.18 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Liforme Ltd., McKinsey and Co., Peloton Interactive Inc., Sensing Tex SL, Performance Research Inc., and YogiFi Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Liforme Ltd.

10.4 McKinsey and Co.

10.5 Peloton Interactive Inc.

10.6 Performance Research Inc.

10.7 Sensing Tex SL

10.8 YogiFi

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

