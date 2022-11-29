Smartabase Pioneers Performance Insights in Esports with 1HP

Smartabase is a global leader in human performance optimization software for elite sports and military organizations

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartabase, an established global leader in tracking, analyzing, and optimizing human performance, today announced that 1HP is using its flagship software. 1HP is a team of performance medicine professionals who work with individual gamers, professional teams, schools, leagues, and tournaments to improve health, performance, and quality of life in esports.

1HP is the first esports organization to apply traditional sports science models, data, and technology in the esports space. Using Smartabase, 1HP is capturing, analyzing and reporting on player data that supports its five pillars of health including physical maintenance, sleep, nutrition, mental performance and balance. 1HP will use Smartabase in their work with professional esports organizations, allowing athletes, teams and leagues to access Smartabase, leverage their existing workflows, learn from 1HP's programs and build their own.

"Smartabase enables us to combine evidence-based best practices with real-time data to improve gamers' performance, durability and wellness," said Matthew Hwu, founder and CEO of 1HP. "We selected the system because it's customizable to the unique needs of esports and our business model. We're able to present relevant, actionable information that we feel is important and meaningful in our sport."

"We're delighted to break into the esports market with a trusted leader like 1HP," said Markus Deutsch, Smartabase co-founder and CEO. "Having instant access to comprehensive data helps athletes, coaches and teams reduce injury risk, boost performance and improve overall health. Esports is rapidly growing and changing, and it's exciting to be part of its evolution alongside 1HP."

Research has shown that competitive gaming is cognitively demanding and places a strain on players' bodies. If they become injured or are not recovering well, athletes can lose their edge or be sidelined, which is particularly costly to pro gamers' careers.

1HP is utilizing Smartabase to create a comprehensive picture of gamer wellbeing by bringing together physical assessments and data on posture and ergonomics, nutrition, sleep, exercise, injury and mental performance in a single platform. This informs a weekly health and performance monitoring workflow similar to the kind Smartabase has implemented for a wide range of elite sports teams. Reporting insights in visual dashboards allows a high-performance staff to collaborate more closely and ensures players' holistic needs are being met.

Once data is collected and aggregated from multiple sources such as wearables, questionnaires and physical assessment tools, Smartabase provides a tailored interface, so each stakeholder sees the information that is most relevant to them. Using the Smartabase mobile app, gamers conveniently view their own personalized reports, where they stand within their team and how they're trending in different areas. Data visualization gives coaches and practitioners a new level of objectivity as they guide and monitor individual and group-wide programming.

1HP joins other high-performance and elite sporting organizations using the Smartabase human performance optimization solution, including University of Texas, Los Angeles Lakers, New Zealand Rugby, Arsenal F.C., Boston Red Sox, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, and many more.

A global company founded in Brisbane, Australia in 2003 with international headquarters in Colorado and London, Smartabase is a global leader in using data to optimize human performance. As a performance and analytics platform, Smartabase is the source of truth for national sporting federations, Olympic committees, many of the world's highest-profile sporting teams, military research and operational wings, and performing arts organizations. For more information, visit smartabase.com.

