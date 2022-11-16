Smartabase Welcomes New Jersey Devils to Its Expanding NHL Roster

Smartabase is a global leader in human performance optimization software for elite sports and military organizations.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartabase, an established global leader in tracking, analyzing, and optimizing human performance, today announced it has added the New Jersey Devils to its client roster. The team competes in the National Hockey League (NHL) as a member of the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference.

The Devils were in the market for an athlete management system (AMS) that contained the speed and versatility needed to capture, manage, and present player data in a usable and immediate way across the organization. The team decided to select Smartabase, enabling them to proactively monitor every aspect of player performance and wellbeing within a unified, centralized software platform.

"Smartabase gives us the flexibility to meet the various needs in evaluating our team and provides real-time feedback on the status of our players. The platform allows us to create meaningful conversations around player care, return to play, and performance," said Chris Stackpole, Vice President, Athlete Care, New Jersey Devils.

Using Smartabase's dynamic integration capabilities, the Devils will consolidate data captured from a multitude of third-party industry applications and other systems into a single source of truth. This will enable them to incorporate insights on workload monitoring, physical screening/testing, velocity-based training. Additionally, it will provide them reports and data on the basis of player monitoring and historical output to make decisions to support player performance.

Athlete tracking tools will feed directly into daily workload and readiness reports that the performance and athlete care staff review with coaches, who can monitor ongoing player development via individual profiles.The Devils will also utilize historical data to create a fuller, more detailed picture of their team in areas like player performance and injury surveillance.

"We're honored to team up with the New Jersey Devils," said Markus Deutsch, Smartabase CEO and co-founder. "Smartabase provides them with a human performance platform that meets the demands of professional hockey, while delivering daily insights to coaches and practitioners that helps them better serve their players."

The Devils join many other high-performance and elite sporting and military organizations using the Smartabase human performance optimization solution. In the NHL, these include the Buffalo Sabres and Los Angeles Kings.

About Smartabase

A global company founded in Brisbane, Australia in 2003 with international headquarters in Colorado and London, Smartabase is a global leader in using data to optimize human performance. As a performance and analytics platform, Smartabase is the source of truth for national sporting federations, Olympic committees, many of the world's highest-profile sporting teams, military research and operational wings, and performing arts organizations. For more information, visit smartabase.com.

