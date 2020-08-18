SmartAction Announces Gary Davis as Chief Executive Officer

Davis brings more than 20 years of senior management experience leading companies in the areas of operations and technology. His deep understanding of the customer service, contact center, media and entertainment, and software industries has guided SmartAction solidly through the current COVID-19 crisis while optimizing its software development life cycle, project management, supply chain, and operational efficiency.

"Gary is the right leader at the right time for SmartAction," said Renny Smith, SmartAction's Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner of Staley Capital. "SmartAction has achieved great success during Gary's tenure as Chief Operating Officer and again as President, so his promotion to CEO is a natural transition for the company."

"I couldn't be more excited for this next stage of growth at SmartAction and for the team we've assembled here that's truly best-of-breed," said Davis. "As a company that manages the AI-powered Customer Experience (CX) for more than 100 brands, including some of the most trusted in the world, we're deeply committed to our mission to make it painless for brands to deliver frictionless experiences with conversational AI over voice and chat."

In the last few months, that mission has lent itself toward a growing footprint in the Fortune 500, including clients that have won the Frost & Sullivan Award for "Excellence in Self-Service" and the Stevie Award for "Best Return on Customer Service Investment" as a result of their work with SmartAction.

Davis continued, "With customer reviews driving our top-rated standing, we do not intend to relinquish that position anytime soon. We have the industry's most robust conversational AI technology stack. These tools, combined with our CX talent that designs, builds and operates AI-powered virtual agents for some of the world's most iconic brands, SmartAction is uniquely positioned to help our partners succeed in one of the most complicated and challenging aspects of any business."

About SmartAction

We are SmartAction®, the contact center industry's undisputed leader in purpose-built AI-powered Virtual Agents for customer service. At SmartAction, we utilize powerful technology and thoughtful CX services to deliver frictionless conversational AI experiences over voice, chat and text. As a result, our clients are able to free up their live agents to handle higher priority conversations. But don't take our word for it – ask our CX-obsessed clients whose reviews rank SmartAction as the #1 Virtual Agent provider.

SOURCE SmartAction