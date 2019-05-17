SmartAction chosen as a 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

PASADENA, Calif., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAction today announced that it had been chosen as a winner of Red Herring Top 100 North America 2019, which recognizes the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies. SmartAction provides AI-powered virtual agents for call centers to automate conversations traditionally handled by live agents over voice, chat, and text.

The Red Herring winners, celebrated at a special awards ceremony at the Westin Pasadena hotel, have been chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds making the trip to California. The ceremony, led by Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux, was preceded by two days of keynote speeches, discussions and finalist presentations.

Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from FinTech and Marketing to Security, IoT, and many more industries.

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry's hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

"2019's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Vieux. "North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors," added Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe SmartAction embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. SmartAction should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong."

Following SmartAction's Top 100 win, [they] are invited to the next step, which is to present at the Top 100 Global event in November that will encompass the best-in-show from the Top 100 Europe, North America, and Asia. Red Herring is dedicated to support SmartAction's continued path to success and innovation.

About SmartAction

SmartAction was founded as an Artificial Intelligence (AI) research company in 2002 and is now the leading provider of AI-powered virtual agents for customer service. SmartAction uses proprietary conversational AI to automate conversations that used to be handled by call center agents over phone, chat, and text. SmartAction has nearly two decades of development in AI, machine learning, and natural language processing/understanding (NLP/NLU) to mimic live agent behavior across hundreds of call types and chats in every industry. SmartAction was recognized by Deloitte as a Tech Fast 500 recipient in 2016, Gartner "Cool Vendor" in 2017, and "The Leader in AI-enhanced Self-service" by Frost & Sullivan in 2018.

