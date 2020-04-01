SmartAction Responds to Pandemic with a No-Fee Rapid Response AI Solution to Rescue Contact Centers from COVID-19 Hold Times

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAction®, a leading provider of AI-powered Virtual Agents for contact centers, today announced the release of its Rapid Response Virtual Agent to combat extended hold times related to COVID-19 inquiries that impact healthcare providers, travel and hospitality, retailers, government, service providers, and more.

"Any crisis triggers extended hold times due to callers with commonly asked questions or callers who should be screened with qualifying questions to designate an escalation path, if any. There have been instances of nurses who answer nearly 100 calls an hour instead of providing much needed patient care. All of these calls can be screened with AI to both answer questions and ask questions to determine who should be escalated to human assistance," said Gary Davis, President, SmartAction.

During this pandemic, SmartAction is making its Rapid Response Virtual Agent available to at-risk organizations with zero setup fees, which includes all required customization and integration.

How a Rapid Response Virtual Agent Works

Step 1 - Virtual Agent intercepts callers with crisis specific greeting

Step 2 - Virtual Agent offers to send a text link to an answer center (or screening tool) that can help them immediately instead of waiting on hold

Step 3 - Caller accepts SMS, clicks link, and interacts with an intuitive chatbot that screens callers or resolves any crisis-related question they might have

For a live demo, visit https://www.smartaction.ai/smartaction-rapid-response-virtual-agent/

About SmartAction

We are SmartAction®, the contact center industry's undisputed leader in purpose-built AI-powered Virtual Agents for customer service. At SmartAction, we utilize powerful technology and thoughtful CX services to deliver frictionless conversational AI experiences over voice, chat, and text. As a result, our clients are able to free up their live agents to handle higher priority conversations. But don't take our word for it – ask our CX-obsessed clients including AAA, DSW, Electrolux, and Choice Hotels, whose reviews rank SmartAction as the #1 Virtual Agent provider on Gartner Peer Insights.

