SmartAction Sees Record Growth Against Backdrop of Achieving Profitability

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAction®, a leading provider of AI-powered Virtual Agents for contact centers, today announced that it closed 2019 with record growth driven by an 80 percent increase in sales bookings for the year while achieving profitability ahead of schedule.

As the global intelligent virtual agent market is expected to reach $11.3b by 20241, a shift to holistic end-to-end solutions paves a path towards widespread adoption as enterprises seek to expand AI-enabled self-service capabilities over voice, chat, and SMS.

SmartAction's 2019 Momentum Highlights

Recognized 80% growth in bookings over 2018

Achieved profitability in Q4 2019

Surpassed 100 large enterprise implementations

Earned the highest-rated Virtual Customer Assistants standing on Gartner Peer Insights (4.8 of 5)

"SmartAction is thriving in this new climate in which the capabilities and affordability of conversational AI are upending how enterprises compete," said Gary Davis, President of SmartAction. "While this technology is a powerful toolset, it demands a team of highly experienced CX professionals who have intimate knowledge on how to wield its potential. That's why every SmartAction solution bundles robust end-to-end CX services with our SaaS offering, so we can step in as a real partner who is responsible for the bottom-line savings and CX that was promised."

Customer Quotes

"Conversational AI is the new frontier in customer service but creating frictionless experiences with a machine is not an easy task," said Tiffany Anderson, Director of CX Process & Initiatives at Purchasing Power. "We knew we needed experts in this area, which is why we partnered with SmartAction. Not only did we drive significant cost savings by automating one quarter of our call volume, but we also saw a dramatic rise in our Net Promoter Score, which won the recognition of Frost & Sullivan with their top honor for "Excellence in Self-Service" at the 15th Annual Customer Contact Awards."

"Not only do we get best-of-breed conversational AI technology over voice and chat that saved us more than $1 million in our first-year, but we also have a partner who handles everything from design to build to ongoing operation. Our customers love our advanced self-service capabilities, and we couldn't be happier with the partnership," said Aarde Cosseboom, Director of GMS Technology at TechStyle Fashion Group.

About SmartAction

SmartAction was founded as an Artificial Intelligence (AI) research company in 2002 and is now the leading provider of AI-powered virtual agents for customer service. SmartAction uses proprietary conversational AI to automate conversations that used to be handled by call center agents over phone, chat, and text. SmartAction has nearly two decades of development in AI, machine learning, and natural language processing/understanding (NLP/NLU) to mimic live agent behavior across hundreds of call types and chats in every industry. SmartAction was recognized by Deloitte as a Tech Fast 500 recipient in 2016, Gartner "Cool Vendor" in 2017, and "The Leader in AI-enhanced Self-service" by Frost & Sullivan in 2018.

