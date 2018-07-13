SmartAction Wins the Frost & Sullivan 2018 North American Product Leadership Award for Its AI-enhanced Customer Self-service Solutions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAction today announced it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the recipient of the 2018 North American Product Leadership Award for its artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced customer self-service solutions. SmartAction has earned this award for its exceptional performance in ten criteria related to product attributes and business impact.

To identify companies that consistently maintain high standards for product and service quality and innovation, Frost & Sullivan's global team of analysts and consultants continually research a wide range of markets across multiple sectors and geographies. Against the backdrop of this extensive global research, Frost & Sullivan recognizes SmartAction as the product leader in providing AI-enhanced customer self-service solutions in North America.

According to Frost & Sullivan analysis, SmartAction's AI-powered virtual agent solution is ideally suited for companies that plan to adopt an AI-powered solution in the near future. "With cloud-enablement and a 'land-and-expand' approach, SmartAction demonstrates strong value for the price and enables companies to implement AI in the lowest risk manner possible, with seamless integration with existing contact center systems," said Stephen Loynd, Global Program Director at Frost & Sullivan. "SmartAction's Omni-bot™ feature helps businesses put omnichannel CX at the center of their customer support strategies."

SmartAction's CEO Tom Lewis said, "We are thrilled to be the recipient of the 2018 Product Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan. This recognition from one of the leading analyst firms validates our brand promise to deliver the benefits of AI-powered automation via our cloud-based virtual agents without sacrificing an ounce of Customer Experience (CX)."

About SmartAction

SmartAction is the leading provider of AI-powered virtual agents for contact centers. Businesses automate conversations that live agents handle today over voice, chat, and text using SmartAction's cloud-based virtual agents. Every solution is powered by proprietary conversational AI and delivered with a dedicated team of SmartAction CX experts, who guide the transformation to automation for the most human-centric AI experience possible. For more information, visit www.smartaction.ai.

