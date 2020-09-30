SmartAdvocate® Named the Winner of New York Law Journal's Best of 2020: Announces 5th Year in a Row as Number One in 5 Categories Including Best Legal Case Management

Initially designed by and for personal injury and mass tort litigation practices, SmartAdvocate is now used by a wide range of litigation firms throughout the U.S., Canada, and beyond. As a fully browser-based system, law firms can select between SmartAdvocate's Cloud or Server versions. With these options, plus the mobile app, users can access their cases from virtually anywhere. Customizing the SmartAdvocate system is made easy with 100+ integration partners, allowing firms to set up SmartAdvocate for what they need, and to achieve exactly what they want.

Among the top features offered are Automated Procedures and WorkPlans, saving firms' time by setting up drip campaigns, automated texts and emails, and more. Beyond the dozens of dashboards, and numerous features designed to facilitate the handling of mass tort cases, users can schedule automatic emailed reports to fully monitor all crucial information with one click.

When it comes to handling caseloads, SmartAdvocate has various features to help manage cases. The Client Portal, another time saver for firms, allows clients to log in to view any updates or status changes in their case, plus the ability to upload any important information that the firm may be waiting on. The E-Signature functionality makes it possible to receive a signed document from a client in a matter of seconds. With detailed office and case calendars, staffs can monitor all upcoming appointments, tasks, and critical deadlines.

SmartAdvocate continually offers new releases and software updates to endure the challenges of today's fast-paced, highly competitive, and technologically demanding world to consistently provide a solution for firms to increase overall efficiency and profitability. "Being the best is a challenge at SmartAdvocate," said Jerry Parker, CEO, SmartAdvocate. "It means that we have to honor the clients that put us there by continuing to offer them the best in class product, supported by the best in class people. It's just not enough to get an award. It's to continue to earn it every single day."

