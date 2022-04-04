SmartAdvocate® Named Winner of National Law Journal's Best of 2022: Announces Number One in Best Legal Matter Management Software

SmartAdvocate is a legal case management system made to handle the challenges of today's fast paced, highly competitive and technologically demanding world. Initially designed by and for, personal injury and mass tort litigation firms, it is now used by a wide range of practices. SmartAdvocate's robust, exclusive Internet-based features, enable firms to manage, store, track and communicate like never before, ensuring that they achieve the highest level of success.

SmartAdvocate has developed and continually updates their key features to make them superior to other systems. "It is crucial for firms to think about their current position and where they need to be in order to maximize the productivity of their staff, and elevate their clients' experience with their services", said Allison Rampolla, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "SmartAdvocate has the tools to make sure that every stage of every case is handled in an appropriate and consistent way all in a simple, user-friendly format."

Contact: Allison Rampolla, VP Sales & Marketing, SmartAdvocate LLC, 516-715-0736 (Direct), 516-471-2500 (Mobile), [email protected]

SOURCE SmartAdvocate

Related Links

http://ww.smartadvocate.com

