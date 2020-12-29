SmartBreast™ Acquires Molecular Breast Imaging Assets from Dilon Technologies®

The assets acquired include the Dilon 6800® MBI scanner, the GammaLoc® MBI-guided biopsy, a proprietary Variable-Angle Slant-Hole (VASH) collimator (designed by Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility), 3D Tomographic software that uses the VASH collimator to render limited-angle molecular breast tomography (MBT™), and acquisition and analysis software for these systems. Assets also include all inventory, designs, manufacturing tools and instructions, 3 registered trademarks, 4 patents covering the D6800 and GammaLoc technologies, 2 patents for the VASH collimator exclusively licensed from Jefferson Science Associates and 2 FDA 510(k) pre-market clearances as well as regulatory registrations in multiple countries.

The D6800 is an FDA-cleared compact, mobile scanner that is also FDA-cleared for MBI-guided biopsy of suspected breast cancers and has installations at 176 sites in more than 10 countries. SmartBreast intends to continue to manufacture, market and distribute the D6800 MBI scanner with GammaLoc.

MBI saves lives by detecting breast cancer earlier in women with dense breasts, who comprise up to 40% of American, European and African women and 70% of Asian women. Mammography fails to detect more than 50% of early-stage cancers in dense breasts. MBI sees through dense breast tissue and is able to find cancer between 3 and 4 times more often than mammography alone in multiple published studies including 1,000's of patients from the Mayo Clinic and others.

SmartBreast will utilize a global network of distributors led by EVO WorldWide. SmartBreast Co-founder and CEO, James Hugg, PhD, stated that "MBI is a game-changer for breast cancer in dense breast. In published clinical studies mammography was reported to find 3.2 cancers in each 1,000 women with dense breasts. Adding MBI increased the number of cancers found to 12 per 1,000. SmartBreast will make MBI accessible to many more dense-breast women who are literally gambling with their lives by relying on annual mammograms alone."

Dilon Board Chair, Robert Moussa, said "We are excited to hand off the Dilon 6800 to SmartBreast. We have known the co-founders for many years and are confident that they will continually improve the technology and make it available to women worldwide."

Dr. Hugg can be contacted for information about MBI or interest in investing in SmartBreast, which is beginning a $5M SEED Financing Round.

About SmartBreast Corporation:

SmartBreast Corp. is privately held with headquarters near Pittsburgh and offices in Los Angeles and Taipei, Taiwan (smartbreast.com and eveclearscan.com are under construction). It is a subsidiary of privately held EVO WorldWide, LLC (evo-worldwide.com) that distributes MBI globally. SmartBreast was founded in 2019 by Bradley Patt, PhD (Board Chair, Los Angeles), Prof. Chin-Tu Chen, PhD (Board Vice-Chair, Chicago), and James Hugg, PhD (CEO, Pittsburgh), each of whom has 30+ years' experience in medical imaging. SmartBreast manufactures molecular breast imaging (MBI) scanners for dense breasts under the brand name EVE CLEAR SCAN™. SmartBreast™, Dilon 6800®, GammaLoc®, MBT™, EVE SCAN™, EVE CEAR SCAN™ and the EVE owl logo are trademarks of Smart Breast Corporation.

