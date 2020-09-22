SmartBug Media® Earns HubSpot Advanced CMS Implementation Certification

Instead of relying on alternative CMS platforms, HubSpot's CMS Hub brings enterprise CMS features to the already powerful HubSpot platform. The HubSpot Advanced CMS Implementation Certification validates SmartBug's ability to complete high-end, complicated enterprise web projects with CMS Hub and the HubSpot platform. For customers who need to integrate their website with a unique platform or internally built API, or to deliver a highly interactive, "app-like" experience to their audiences, SmartBug is among an exclusive cohort of HubSpot partners suited for these types of projects. The agency has proven capable of delivering multilingual and internationalized websites, strategizing and executing on key website growth goals, integrating HubSpot CMS websites with external platforms and services, and creating powerful and intuitive lead capture and conversion tools.

"This HubSpot certification required a very rigorous testing process, and I am extremely proud of our immensely talented and knowledgeable web development and production teams that our customers enjoy working with every day," said Ryan Malone, founder and CEO of SmartBug Media. "This certification validates our ability to serve upmarket enterprise customers that require more advanced, large-scale websites with highly technical needs. Being recognized for our advanced development capabilities distinguishes SmartBug as a technology standout within the HubSpot marketplace and positions our company for accelerated growth."

HubSpot, Inc. , a leading growth platform, uses its advanced certification as a way to recognize and verify members of the solutions partner community that specialize in highly complex CMS migrations, software integrations, and custom website development. This makes it easier for customers to connect with the right partner.

"In today's digital world, having a well-designed and easy-to-use website is crucial for businesses looking to stand out and delight their customers," said Katie Ng-Mak, VP of global partner strategy and operations at HubSpot. "By demonstrating that they are highly skilled in handling complex website development projects and CMS migrations, SmartBug is uniquely positioned to help customers take on more complex website projects. I'm thrilled that they have joined an exclusive group of Advanced CMS Implementation Certified partners that can help our customers grow."

HubSpot offers a variety of certification options specifically for partners via HubSpot Academy , including the Solutions Partner Certification. Through the Advanced CMS Implementation Certification, partners that truly excel in a particular set of services and competencies are able to differentiate themselves accordingly and stand out in the directory for clients looking for these services. This provides peace of mind for customers and more opportunities for partners.

SmartBug is not only one of HubSpot's longest-standing partners, but the company also remains HubSpot's partner with the most five-star reviews and one of only 10 Elite tier partners in the world. Learn more about SmartBug's web design services here .

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world today. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies four years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies list and won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work -- and a team holding a combined 650 marketing certifications -- SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Jennifer Tolkachev

SmartBug Media

949-236-6448 x865

jtolkachev@smartbugmedia.com

SOURCE SmartBug Media

