SmartBug Media Hires Director of Talent Alexis Hauser to Accelerate Growth of Award-Winning Workforce

IRVINE, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media—a leading Intelligent Inbound marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced the addition of Alexis Hauser, PHR, as director of talent. She will oversee the recruitment, retention, and professional development of top talent at SmartBug in order to further accelerate the agency's rapid growth to meet market demand.

Hauser's main focus is to recruit, develop, and retain a team of marketing experts—from seasoned digital strategists and creatives to professional writers and public relations experts—in order to provide increasing value to SmartBug's growing roster of clients. At SmartBug, where HR is more than just benefits and payroll, Hauser is focusing on the entire employee experience.

"I look forward to helping SmartBug and our clients become even more successful by recruiting new talent that is engaged and growth-oriented," says Hauser. "My ultimate goal is to serve as a strategic partner and workforce advisor in the growth of SmartBug's business while acting as an advocate and coach for our impressive and growing team of talent."

Hauser previously served as a Talent Acquisition Specialist at Student Loan Hero, where she was the first internal talent acquisition resource for the fully remote fintech startup. In that role, she was responsible for all aspects of talent acquisition, from workforce planning and sourcing to interviewing and hiring. Over the course of 16 months, she successfully closed 40 positions—including two VP-level hires and three director-level hires.

"We're experiencing such rapid growth that it seems like we're hiring someone almost every week," said Ryan Malone, CEO and founder of SmartBug Media. "Our aim is to keep up with the demand to attract the highest-caliber team while retaining and developing the incredible talent we already have. Alexis' expertise is already paying off to this end, and our clients are seeing the benefits."

Hauser holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resource Management from Florida International University. She has also served as a board member for the Rotary Club of Boca Raton.

