SmartBug Media® Launches the Intelligent Inbound Podcast® Featuring New, Diverse Perspectives

No longer just for marketers, inbound marketing strategies must take a game-changing approach to building high-growth, customer-centric organizations. However, this intelligent approach to inbound marketing also creates more challenges because it's more complicated and competitive than ever. To help cut through the noise, SmartBug's Intelligent Inbound Podcast features industry experts who have creative, bleeding-edge ideas that lead them to try things they've never done before. Whether they succeed or fail, there is something to be learned, and they share their experiences during each podcast interview.

"This is not a same-old same-old marketing tactics podcast," Spencer said. "My goal with each episode is to explore the breakthrough ideas, innovations and strategies that drive big results in marketing, sales and revenue operations with guests who believe in pushing boundaries to achieve growth goals. If you are a revenue leader looking to break out from the pack, the Intelligent Inbound Podcast is one I hope will make it on your shortlist."

The first few episodes of Season 1 are available now and will be followed by a new episode every Tuesday. All episodes can be found on SmartBug's dedicated Podcast Page , Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts and Spotify . The video feed of the interviews will also be streamed on SmartBug's YouTube channel . Initial guests include:

Nadya Khoja , head of content strategy, Boast.AI

, head of content strategy, Boast.AI Julie Knight Ludvigson , CMO, Unit4

, CMO, Unit4 Dan Slagen , CMO, Tomorrow.io

, CMO, Tomorrow.io Andrea Kayal , CMO, Electric AI

, CMO, Electric AI Gaetano DiNardi , head of growth and demand gen, Nextiva

, head of growth and demand gen, Nextiva Christine Bottagaro , co-founder and chief revenue officer, Resurface Labs

, co-founder and chief revenue officer, Resurface Labs Carrie Hopkins , executive director of marketing, Southern Nazarene University

, executive director of marketing, Mike Tatum , demand generation manager, Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey)

, demand generation manager, Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) Michelle Safrit , inbound marketing manager, Conitex Sonoco

, inbound marketing manager, Conitex Sonoco Alex Wright , head of marketing, Arcade

Over her career, Spencer has built several demand generation and sales enablement programs from the ground up and has experience working within technology startups, publicly traded companies, mid-market organizations and the not-for-profit space. Before becoming SmartBug's chief revenue officer, Spencer served as its VP of sales and marketing, implementing a sales and marketing program that resulted in 70% year-over-year revenue growth and earned SmartBug the title of HubSpot's Global Partner of the Year in 2018. She is an influential thought leader in the sales, marketing and revenue operations space, regularly speaking at B2B conferences, mentoring others through groups such as Pavilion's Rising Executives program and hosting SmartBug on Tap , a weekly podcast delivering tactical advice on demand generation and digital strategy.

More information on the Intelligent Inbound Podcast can be found here .

