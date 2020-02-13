SmartBug Media® Named a HubSpot Elite Partner, Becoming One of Only Six Agencies to Earn the Distinction Worldwide

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media®—the leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced that it has been named a HubSpot Elite partner, one of only six companies to earn this distinction worldwide.

The newly announced Elite tier of HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program recognizes those agencies that achieve the highest standards of client service and success in the inbound marketing space. Up until now, the highest level had consisted of 84 Diamond partners. As the world's highest-rated HubSpot partner, this announcement further solidifies SmartBug's position as a global agency leader.

"With the recent update to our Solutions Partner Program, we wanted to add a new tier that recognizes those partners who have consistently gone above and beyond to serve their customers," said Katie Ng-Mak, VP of the Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot. "SmartBug is one such partner who has set a stellar example of what it means to help customers grow better. I want to personally congratulate the entire SmartBug team on this exciting achievement."

This newest achievement follows a number of recent prestigious accolades earned by SmartBug. The agency is the highest-rated HubSpot Partner in the world and has been recognized by hundreds of awards for client work, including more than 150 MarCom Awards in the past two years alone. In 2019, SmartBug was named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row. The company was also named to the inaugural Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies List and has won a number of Comparably and Great Place to Work® awards.

"We are honored to be named an Elite Partner as it reflects our focus on helping our customers create high-growth sales and marketing programs using HubSpot's market-leading suite of tools," said Ryan Malone, founder and CEO of SmartBug Media. "HubSpot has the best technology and best partner program in the business. When you combine great technology, incredible support from HubSpot's partner team, and an 85-person strong army of veteran marketers, great things happen."

SmartBug has been a long-time standout among HubSpot partners, being named its 2018 Global Partner of the Year, and remaining the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world today. In addition, last year SmartBug was honored to be named to HubSpot's Partner Advisory Council (PAC), a highly select group of companies from all over the world tapped to share insight, ideas, and successes to help steer the future of HubSpot's global partner program and better address the needs of partners across the globe.

About SmartBug Media®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies three years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies list, and has won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work—and a team holding a combined 550 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

