SmartBug Media Named HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SmartBug Media—the leading intelligent inbound marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and sales enablement—announced it was named HubSpot's Global Partner of the Year for 2018. Already recognized as the highest-rated inbound marketing agency in the world, this award represents both a major client and partnership achievement for SmartBug.

"SmartBug is the perfect ambassador for our Partner Program. They truly put their customers first and are well respected in our partner community, " said Katie Ng-Mak, VP Global Partner Strategy & Operations at HubSpot. "That is what the Global Partner of the Year award represents. Congratulations SmartBug on this accomplishment!"

Being named Global Partner of the Year comes concludes a high-recognition year for SmartBug and its clients, as the company won more than 100 awards for its work, leadership, and operations, including:

61 Marcom awards;

32 AVA Digital awards;

#1995 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies;

Seven Comparably Awards including Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Company Happiness, Best Company in Los Angeles , Best CEO in Los Angeles , Best CEOs for Women, and Best Company Managers;

#22 on the Orange County Register's Fastest Growing Private Companies, Small Companies;

HubSpot Impact Award for Graphic Design; and

HubSpot Impact Award for Best Growth Story with an ROI of 971 percent

"We are thrilled to be named HubSpot's Global Partner of the Year as it represents the high degree of talent, work ethic, and commitment to results our SmartBug team puts forth every day," said Ryan Malone, Founder & CEO at SmartBug Media. "We are grateful also to HubSpot whose leadership in the partner channel has enabled us to bring revenue growth to our clients and have a positive impact on the more than 60 families that work at SmartBug."

About SmartBug Media

SmartBug Media is a globally recognized intelligent inbound marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and PR.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world. SmartBug has been named twice to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies and has won several Great Place to Work® awards. With more than 100 awards for client work in 2018 alone—and a team with a combined 550 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience.

Since 2007, SmartBug Media has been helping businesses increase qualified sales leads, close customers, and enhance brand reach. SmartBug acts as an extension of your marketing team that delivers. To learn more about SmartBug, visit http://www.smartbugmedia.com .

