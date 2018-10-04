SmartBug Media Wins 61 MarCom Awards for Outstanding Creative Work

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media—a leading intelligent inbound marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced that the agency has won 61 MarCom Awards, 46 of which were for client work. In 2018, SmartBug has won 102 awards in categories of growth, creative work, and culture.

MarCom Awards recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.

The awards are judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the industry's preeminent third-party evaluator of creative work. Winners are selected from over 300 categories in Print, Web, Video, and Strategic Communications. MarCom is one of the oldest, largest, and most prestigious creative competitions in the world. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the MarCom Awards website at www.marcomawards.com.

This is the second year that SmartBug Media has won MarCom Awards—the agency won 36 in 2017. According to MarCom Awards, only about 45 percent of submissions in the past have won, with approximately 15 percent of entries winning Platinum, 20 percent winning Gold, and 10 percent receiving an Honorable Mention in the past.

"It is such an honor to be recognized by industry professionals in AMCP. Winning 61 awards validates the amazing work that we strive to produce for both our clients and ourselves," said Ryan Malone, Founder and CEO of SmartBug Media. "We hire really smart people that are amazing at their craft and winning these awards showcases the depth of their ability. It is a very proud moment and I am excited to see what will be in store for 2019."

Below are SmartBug Media's Gold, Platinum, and Honorable Mention wins for the 2018 MarCom Awards:

Platinum

E-Book

SmartBug Media

Blog Post

SmartBug Media

Blog Post

SmartBug Media

Online Media Placement

SmartBug Media

Online Media Placement

SmartBug Media

Website

Wild We Wander

Design Web

UroLift

Web Element/Landing Page

The Arbor Company

Marketing Campaign

The Arbor Company

Website Redesign

Project Pals

Blog Design

Move Smartly

Web Element/Blog Overall

Identity Automation

E-Book

Growlink

Website Redesign

DISC

Website Redesign

DISC

Infographic

CVM Solutions

E-Book

CVM Solutions

Gold

2018 Floor Plan Catalog

Adair Homes

Blog Post

SmartBug Media

Blog Post

SmartBug Media

Online Media Placement

SmartBug Media

Online Media Placement

SmartBug Media

Online Media Placement

SmartBug Media

Podcast

MarketStar

Podcast

Eagle's Flight

Online Media Placement

Eagle's Flight

Design Web

Topia

Blog Post

The Arbor Company

Website Redesign

Rutter

Blog Post

MarketStar

Website Redesign

Luminary

E-Book

Identity Automation

Web Element/Landing Page

Identity Automation

Marketing Campaign

CVM Solutions

Infographic

Game Ready

Website Redesign

ePly

Website Redesign

ePly

Blog Post

CVM Solutions

Blog Homepage Redesign

Adair Homes  

Honorable Mention

E-Book

SmartBug Media

Blog Post

SmartBug Media

Podcast

SmartBug Media

Online Media Placement

SmartBug Media

Podcast

SmartBug Media

Online Media Placement

MarketStar

Online Media Placement

MarketStar

Online Media Placement

MarketStar

Online Media Placement

Eagle's Flight

Online Media Placement

Eagle's Flight

E-Book

YayPay

Branding Campaign

YayPay

Web Element/Landing Page

The Arbor Company

Design Web

The Arbor Company

E-Book

MarketStar

Event Conference Website

Harvest America

E-Newsletter

Growlink

E-Newsletter

Growlink

Events Website

Eagle's Flight

Website Design

Eagle's Flight

Website Redesign

Antuit

Design Web

Adair Homes

About SmartBug Media

For 10 years, SmartBug Media has been helping businesses increase sales leads, close more customers, and enhance the reach of their brands. SmartBug Media is one of a handful of HubSpot Diamond partners in the world and is the highest-rated agency in the history of the HubSpot ecosystem. SmartBug Media also boasts the highest ROI documented from any HubSpot partner: 3,558 percent and 14,500 percent ROI on a six-month and three-year campaign, respectively. SmartBug Media is also a certified Great Place to Work, Inc. 5000 company, and the winner of 32 AVA Digital Awards in 2018, 36 MarCom Awards in 2017, and 61 MarCom Awards in 2018.

