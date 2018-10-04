SmartBug Media Wins 61 MarCom Awards for Outstanding Creative Work

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media—a leading intelligent inbound marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced that the agency has won 61 MarCom Awards, 46 of which were for client work. In 2018, SmartBug has won 102 awards in categories of growth, creative work, and culture.

MarCom Awards recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.

The awards are judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the industry's preeminent third-party evaluator of creative work. Winners are selected from over 300 categories in Print, Web, Video, and Strategic Communications. MarCom is one of the oldest, largest, and most prestigious creative competitions in the world. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the MarCom Awards website at www.marcomawards.com.

This is the second year that SmartBug Media has won MarCom Awards—the agency won 36 in 2017. According to MarCom Awards, only about 45 percent of submissions in the past have won, with approximately 15 percent of entries winning Platinum, 20 percent winning Gold, and 10 percent receiving an Honorable Mention in the past.

"It is such an honor to be recognized by industry professionals in AMCP. Winning 61 awards validates the amazing work that we strive to produce for both our clients and ourselves," said Ryan Malone, Founder and CEO of SmartBug Media. "We hire really smart people that are amazing at their craft and winning these awards showcases the depth of their ability. It is a very proud moment and I am excited to see what will be in store for 2019."

Below are SmartBug Media's Gold, Platinum, and Honorable Mention wins for the 2018 MarCom Awards:

Platinum E-Book SmartBug Media Blog Post SmartBug Media Blog Post SmartBug Media Online Media Placement SmartBug Media Online Media Placement SmartBug Media Website Wild We Wander Design Web UroLift Web Element/Landing Page The Arbor Company Marketing Campaign The Arbor Company Website Redesign Project Pals Blog Design Move Smartly Web Element/Blog Overall Identity Automation E-Book Growlink Website Redesign DISC Website Redesign DISC Infographic CVM Solutions E-Book CVM Solutions Gold 2018 Floor Plan Catalog Adair Homes Blog Post SmartBug Media Blog Post SmartBug Media Online Media Placement SmartBug Media Online Media Placement SmartBug Media Online Media Placement SmartBug Media Podcast MarketStar Podcast Eagle's Flight Online Media Placement Eagle's Flight Design Web Topia Blog Post The Arbor Company Website Redesign Rutter Blog Post MarketStar Website Redesign Luminary E-Book Identity Automation Web Element/Landing Page Identity Automation Marketing Campaign CVM Solutions Infographic Game Ready Website Redesign ePly Website Redesign ePly Blog Post CVM Solutions Blog Homepage Redesign Adair Homes Honorable Mention E-Book SmartBug Media Blog Post SmartBug Media Podcast SmartBug Media Online Media Placement SmartBug Media Podcast SmartBug Media Online Media Placement MarketStar Online Media Placement MarketStar Online Media Placement MarketStar Online Media Placement Eagle's Flight Online Media Placement Eagle's Flight E-Book YayPay Branding Campaign YayPay Web Element/Landing Page The Arbor Company Design Web The Arbor Company E-Book MarketStar Event Conference Website Harvest America E-Newsletter Growlink E-Newsletter Growlink Events Website Eagle's Flight Website Design Eagle's Flight Website Redesign Antuit Design Web Adair Homes

About SmartBug Media

For 10 years, SmartBug Media has been helping businesses increase sales leads, close more customers, and enhance the reach of their brands. SmartBug Media is one of a handful of HubSpot Diamond partners in the world and is the highest-rated agency in the history of the HubSpot ecosystem. SmartBug Media also boasts the highest ROI documented from any HubSpot partner: 3,558 percent and 14,500 percent ROI on a six-month and three-year campaign, respectively. SmartBug Media is also a certified Great Place to Work, Inc. 5000 company, and the winner of 32 AVA Digital Awards in 2018, 36 MarCom Awards in 2017, and 61 MarCom Awards in 2018.

