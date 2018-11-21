SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) KYC & Digital ID Key solution Granularchain.com now with new features for linked Multiple Signatory Capture approvals on Digital Contracts

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - SmartCard Marketing, Inc. (OTC: SMKG), a boutique Payments & Incentives technology solutions provider to the global payments industry announced today the addition of new capabilities for multiple signatory capture on digital contracts. The added functionality of linking accounts for individuals or merchants by the FSP's (Financial Service Provider) or Enterprises seamlessly improves authorizations when requiring multiple signatory consent.

The Granularchain.com platforms offers a permissions opt-in solution linking user sessions between FSP / Merchants / Customers or members. In recent business cases the technology link can be deployed with a Pharmaceutical Co / Hospitals & their Staff / Patients and their appointed Guardians. The technology allows the users to compartmentalize their files, ID's and transaction records for easy access while generating unique QR codes for provisioning and granting share access. In addition, all files and record types are tokenized and only viewable through permissions shared by the user.

About SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc.

SmartCard Marketing, Inc. (OTC: SMKG) is a boutique Fintech solutions provider to the global payments industry, delivering Cloud SAAS solutions to Enterprises, Card Issuing & Acquiring Banks, and Telecoms. The company develops proprietary industry agnostic applications for payment & incentives issuance, processing and redemptions, activating channels through Mobility and Ecommerce. For more information, go to www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com and for interested Agents, Resellers & Partners visit us at; www.emphasispay.com

