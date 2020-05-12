SmartDeploy offers free IT software to schools during COVID-19 closures

Qualifying K-12 and higher education IT departments can manage unlimited computers — remote devices, classroom workstations, computer labs — free through July 15, 2020

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDeploy, a leading provider of modern endpoint management solutions, today announced that it is providing free SmartDeploy Premium subscriptions to qualifying educational institutions that have been impacted by COVID-19 closures. IT departments can use this unlimited-access subscription, valued at over $5,000, to provision student and faculty Windows devices, safely refresh computer labs to prepare for returning students, and manage remote user devices over the cloud.

"We hope that this free subscription will relieve some stress for IT staff during a time when the school year has been disrupted, spending may be frozen, and summer IT plans are uncertain," says Spencer Dunford, general manager of SmartDeploy.

IT technicians can request a SmartDeploy Premium subscription, which includes unlimited computer imaging, remote IT automation, and cloud services integration through Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, and Microsoft OneDrive, at http://www.smartdeploy.com/covid19/ by using their school email address. Once approved, schools can use SmartDeploy to manage unlimited endpoints through July 15, 2020.

More than 5.1 million devices across K-12 school districts and more than 2.1 million devices across college and university campuses are currently managed by SmartDeploy endpoint management solutions.

"SmartDeploy zero-touch deployments are especially beneficial in computer labs that need to be reimaged regularly," explains Dunford. "Many schools are supporting a variety of Dell, HP, Microsoft, and Lenovo laptops, desktops, and tablets, both on-premises and remotely. The ability for techs to manage any device, anywhere by using SmartDeploy helps faculty and students learn remotely, regardless of the device type. Our customers appreciate this value and the improved productivity during this pandemic."

For most schools, the three months of summer break are when IT departments can perform annual maintenance on computers and undertake large, strategic projects that would cause disruption if they occurred during the school year. Menasha Joint School District in Wisconsin typically performs 80% of its annual computer reimaging by using SmartDeploy between June and August. "This year, we're getting a jump start on our summer IT projects while the school is empty. I expect we'll have all hardware refresh tasks completed by mid-June, nearly three months ahead of schedule," explains Paul Reed, technology supervisor at Menasha. "We haven't heard a final answer about whether we'll be open for summer school. If we are, the school district expects higher-than-usual attendance, which would make it difficult to complete our normal summer IT projects. With SmartDeploy, we'll be ready," says Reed.

Tim Brothers, technology director at Attalla City Schools in Alabama, is using SmartDeploy's remote imaging to increase safety by not having to touch devices to reimage machines. "With SmartDeploy's remote imaging capabilities via the SmartDeploy Console, I am able to push images to both wired and wireless clients without having to physically touch them or set foot in the schools. Right now, the fewer hands that touch a device, the better," explains Brothers.

