SMARTdesks® Offers Social Distancing Solutions for Workspaces and Schools in 2020

As we contemplate a physical return to education and work environments, partitions and desk dividers become a necessity for safe collaboration. In the 2000s, legacy cubicles of the 1980s lost favor with the rise of Silicon Valley culture. In today's world, however, the physical separation of space takes on renewed importance from a health and safety perspective.

SAFEDESK social distancing products for office, education and agency applications are available in clear acrylic, frosted acrylic, and acoustic fabric textiles to suit a wide range of working and learning environments. Frameless desk dividers and privacy plus panels can be configured to custom widths and heights, with either fixed or moveable mounting systems, to create socially distanced seating arrangements with existing furniture. Sneeze guards provide a vapor barrier on desktop and countertop surfaces for frequent face-to-face contact applications, such as reception and transaction-focused environments. Pass-through cutouts at the base of the sneeze guard allow easy transfer of documents between parties.

Keeping shared environments safe in the aftermath of COVID-19 is a challenging task. With careful management of spatial separation and cleanliness protocol, a gradual return to in-person interaction is possible. Available in a wide variety of standard and custom options, SAFEDESK products from SMARTdesks® offer any social distancing solution that the modern workplace might require.

SMARTdesks® is the industry leader for computer furniture, office desks, and conference tables made in the USA. Since 1996, SMARTdesks® has integrated workplaces for education institutions, corporations, healthcare, government, and military operations. SMARTdesks® supplies ergonomic teleconferencing furniture and customizable power and data connections geared towards distance learning, education and online collaboration. In the wake of COVID-19, SMARTdesks® has prepared clients for blended models of in-person and remote interaction with fully supportive workstations for office, school and home.

For more information, contact SMARTdesks® online at https://www.SMARTdesks.com/contacts/ or at 1-800-770-7042.

