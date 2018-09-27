SmartDrive Announces Collaboration With Geotab, Delivering Data and Hardware Convergence to the Transportation Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, today announced a collaboration with Geotab , the global leader in telematics, to provide fleets with integrated solutions that leverage the SmartDrive® platform as a single on-board data collection hub. Delivering on the promise of technology convergence, SmartDrive and Geotab are helping to simplify the on-board technology footprint, providing fleets the freedom to choose solutions that fit their business and their budget, and dramatically lowering the total cost of ownership. SmartDrive provides "one box that powers it all," offering a single integrated and aligned understanding of time, location, and driver and vehicle performance to third-party applications. For the first time, fleets will be able to select best-of-breed solutions without incurring the additional costs associated with managing and maintaining multiple onboard devices.

"The ability to integrate and operate applications from a single data collection platform breaks through significant technology and operational barriers—unlocking efficiency gains for fleets across routes, drivers and risk," commented Steve Mitgang, SmartDrive CEO. "Collaborating with Geotab allows us to make good on the promise of convergence with a company that shares our commitment to providing open, connected and flexible solutions for fleets of every size. We believe this is a transformational shift—and it's only the beginning of what is possible for our customers."

With the growth of technology in the cab, fleets are struggling with how to manage the number of devices on the windshield and the connection of those devices in the vehicle. Video-based safety cameras, electronic logging devices and advanced driver assist system (ADAS) sensors are causing fleets to look for integrated solutions that solve the hardware and data overload problem. Beyond the number of devices on the vehicle, fleets also are contending with the cost to install, maintain and train on each of these technologies. With the migration from 3G cellular networks to 4G, and resulting need to upgrade onboard hardware, fleets have an opportunity to re-think and streamline their technology strategy.

"For too long, traditional telematics systems have saddled fleets like ours with costly hardware that is expensive to maintain and upgrade, and monthly subscription costs that continue to escalate," stated Matt Penland, vice president of safety, Cypress Truck Lines. "There has to be a better way. Fleets should have the same freedom and flexibility to consolidate devices and applications that we all now have on our cell phones. The technology is available to make this possible."

The SmartDrive platform provides a unified video and telematics data stream that is easily leveraged by third parties to power their applications. This same data stream powers the SmartDrive video safety program, ADAS and transportation analytics applications. Through this collaboration, Geotab telematics and compliance offerings take advantage of the SmartDrive single box architecture and unified data stream, eliminating redundancy across hardware, cellular connectivity, GPS modules, connections to the ECU and cabling. It also provides data alignment across the two providers' applications, unlocking new fleet performance insights and eliminating problematic data discrepancies.

As a result of the SmartDrive-Geotab collaboration, fleets can now benefit from:

The SmartDrive best-in-class video safety program

SmartDrive SR3 or SR4 video hardware platform

Innovative "single box" architecture enabling the convergence of data, devices and network connectivity

Analytics powered by SmartDrive SmartIQ ®

Geotab tracking, which delivers real-time and historical visibility to location, speed and geofencing information

Geotab regulatory compliance, including hours of service, driver vehicle inspection reports, International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) recording and tax reports

Access and integration to Geotab Marketplace partners

"Geotab's open platform centers on a reliable, scalable and secure approach to data access for business solutions," said Colin Sutherland, executive vice president of sales, Geotab. "We have always said that our hardware is agnostic. The SmartDrive video hardware integration is a solution that not only leverages Geotab's platform strength to incorporate data from non-Geotab hardware, but it is a great example of telematics solutions that extend the capital investments across multiple solution providers."

With more than three billion data points collected daily from over one million vehicles, Geotab helps companies access critical business intelligence and benchmarking data to help increase productivity, reduce fuel consumption, improve driver safety and strengthen compliance.

The integration with Geotab will be generally available early in the first quarter 2019, and the SmartDrive convergence early adopter program is in progress. Current and prospective customers will be able to take advantage of the integration to Geotab from either the SmartDrive SR3 or SR4 platform. Released in March 2018, the new SR4 hardware includes unprecedented compute power in a small, flexible footprint; new sensors for advanced risk identification and real-time driver-assist; innovative architecture enabling the convergence of data, devices and network connectivity; new analytics powered by SmartDrive SmartIQ; and a best-in-class video safety program.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn .

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, has compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 240 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

