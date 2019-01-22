SmartDrive Congratulates 2019 TCA Best Fleets to Drive For®, Including SmartDrive Customers Boyle Transportation, Central Oregon Truck Company, Nussbaum Transportation Services and TLD Logistics

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, congratulates the carriers named to the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) 2019 Best Fleets to Drive For®. SmartDrive® customers Boyle Transportation, Central Oregon Truck Company, Nussbaum Transportation Services and TLD Logistics are among the top 20 fleets on the annual TCA list, with Boyle and Nussbaum appearing for the fifth consecutive year. Leavitt's Freight Service, another fleet tapping the power of SmartDrive's video-based safety platform, was named a Top Fleet to Watch by TCA.

"These fleets represent the best in the industry—recognized for their commitment to driver retention, employee satisfaction and safety," said Steve Mitgang, SmartDrive CEO. "With SmartDrive customers comprising 20 percent of fleets in the top 20, we view this as another proof point for the value of our proven fully-managed service, which provides verified risk fleets can trust."

The Best Fleets program aims to publicly honor for-hire carriers that provide the best workplaces for drivers. To be considered for the program, companies must be nominated by their drivers or owner operators. Nominees are evaluated on a variety of criteria, including total compensation, health benefits, performance management, professional development and career path/advancement opportunities. Driver surveys are also conducted to collect input from drivers and independent contractors working directly with the fleets.

For a full list of winners, visit: http://www.bestfleetstodrivefor.com/

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for five consecutive years, has compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 250 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

