SmartHealth PayCard™ teams with HealthWare Systems to make paying for healthcare easy and convenient for patients while reducing administrative burdens for providers

PLANO, Texas and ELGIN, Ill., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartHealth PayCard, LLC™ (SHPC), a healthtech payment solutions leader, and HealthWare Systems (HWS), a leader in workflow automation, clinical data integration, patient eligibility, and revenue cycle management solutions, today announced a partnership to provide a convenient and flexible payment solution for patients at hospitals and other care facilities served by HWS.

Through their distribution agreement, the SHPC Mastercard® credit card, which was designed exclusively for healthcare expenses, will be integrated as a payment option through HWS's Facilitator and ActiveASSIST software platforms. Facilitator streamlines the revenue cycle process from patient pre-arrival workflow, prior authorization and insurance verification to medical necessity checking, financial assistance screening, appeals management and other steps. ActiveAssist is a real-time financial assistance screening solution that helps identify alternative funding sources for self-pay and underinsured patients.

Steve Gruner, president of HealthWare Systems, said that SmartHealth PayCard can help caregivers improve their patient experience by providing an easy way to resolve even small outstanding balances that can make patients avoid trips to the doctor for necessary care. Removing those financial obstacles, he says, enables providers to facilitate better patient outreach, manage and close gaps in care and focus on better health outcomes.

"As a revenue cycle management solutions provider, we are always looking for ways to help our clients improve the patient experience, including cost calculation and the collection of a patient's out-of-pocket responsibilities. Our platform is designed to help their patients maximize their benefits and payment options," said Gruner. "SmartHealth PayCard helps us do that while also offering numerous other no-cost benefits that truly improve the patient experience. We look forward to offering it as an extension of all of our patient engagement solutions."

SHPC was launched in 2019 to give consumers a flexible, hassle-free option to deal with healthcare expenses while enabling providers to receive payment in full, up front with no added fees, focus more resources on patient outcomes, and reduce administrative costs related to billing and collections.

Patients can apply quickly and conveniently for the SHPC PayCard Mastercard right from their phone and, after a quick approval process that takes only a few minutes, receive a card number to immediately access a revolving credit line of up to $30,000 to pay for services. At no additional charge, card membership also includes $5,000 in accident medical expense coverage and a $5,000 accidental death benefit.

In addition, cardholders can save up to 85 percent on prescriptions through SmartHealth Rx™, a benefit that Gruner says is particularly valuable for HWS clients challenged with medication adherence.

With a maximum 18% APR, the SHPC Mastercard offers favorable financing terms compared to other healthcare lending options, which can exceed 25% APR or more.

"HealthWare Systems is transforming the way healthcare providers serve their patients by streamlining processes and automating paperwork that can get in the way of patient care, and we are very pleased to be part of their suite of offerings," said Jeff Blankinship, SHPC co-founder. "By offering SmartHealth PayCard as a convenient and flexible payment option, HealthWare Systems clients can help patients clear a substantial hurdle to receiving the care they deserve when they need it."

About SmartHealth PayCard, LLC

Based in Plano, Texas, SmartHealth PayCard is committed to providing financial solutions to simplify and make healthcare affordable. We seek to introduce transformative change to healthcare that benefits patients, healthcare providers and society at large. For more information, please visit SmartHealthPayCard.com and also watch this brief video overview.

About HealthWare Systems

Based in Elgin, Ill., HealthWare Systems is a leading provider of fully integrated, customizable workflow solutions and revenue cycle and patient management software. We specialize in streamlining organizational workflows and applying robotic process automation (RPA) to healthcare processes to improve both the patient experience and the revenue cycle.

Our RCM technology focuses on the patient experience because it is key to revenue cycle success. Through our platform of products that manages the full scope of revenue cycle activities and the entire patient encounter, we are creating better patient experiences, increasing physician satisfaction, and strengthening the revenue cycles of healthcare organizations throughout the country.

SOURCE SmartHealth PayCard

Related Links

smarthealthpaycard.com

