Smartleaf Inc Joins the SS&C Advent Black Diamond® Wealth Platform Alliance Partner Program

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartleaf, Inc. announced it has joined the SS&C Advent Black Diamond® Wealth Platform Alliance Partner program. Being an Alliance Partner streamlines Black Diamond clients' access to Smartleaf's automated rebalancing platform, which enables advisors to efficiently and compliantly provide investors with unified managed accounts (UMAs) and unified managed households (UMHs) with market-leading portfolio customization and tax management — including ESG constraints, direct indexing, custom product mix, open architecture, tax-sensitive transition, year-round tax-loss harvesting, and more.

"We're pleased to add Smartleaf to our partner ecosystem," said Justin Wayne, head of partnerships and integrations for Black Diamond at SS&C Advent. "The integration with Smartleaf will help advisors further automate delivering custom, tax-optimized portfolios that deepen their relationship with their clients."

Jerry Michael, Smartleaf's President, commented, "Black Diamond and Smartleaf already share joint clients. Formally joining the Black Diamond Alliance Partner program enhances an already successful relationship. He added, "Jointly, we enable advisors to save time and deliver superior service to their clients."

ABOUT SS&C TECHNOLOGIES

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology. To learn more about SS&C visit https://blackdiamond.advent.com/ .

ABOUT SMARTLEAF

Smartleaf enables wealth advisory firms to deliver ultra-high levels of customization and optimized tax management to all of their clients at an unprecedented scale. Our automated rebalancing workflow is used to manage everything from custom-tailored $1B+ taxable UMA and UMH accounts to $5 robo accounts with fractional shares. To learn more, visit https://www.smartleaf.com .

Contact: Sara Ghattas, [email protected]

SOURCE Smartleaf

Related Links

http://www.smartleaf.com

