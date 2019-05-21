Smartleaf Powers High Service, High Growth Strategy for Altium Wealth

BOSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altium Wealth, named one of the nation's fifty fastest growing RIAs by Financial Advisor Magazine, has implemented Smartleaf to power its rapid growth.

Altium grew their assets 89% in 2017 and an additional 42% in 2018, surpassing $1 billion AUM. Altium's growth was fueled by their commitment to client service, focus on comprehensive financial planning and by an investment strategy that stressed customization, cost sensitivity and tax management. Previously, Altium had outsourced equity and mutual fund trading. This worked well, but as part of an ongoing effort to provide exceptional levels of service to their clients, they wanted to do more. They concluded that the best way they could cost-effectively provide their clients with desired levels of customization and tax management was to bring these portfolio operations in-house. They selected Smartleaf's technology to do just that.

Jim Dowling, President of Altium Wealth, commented, "Our goal went beyond just sustaining our previous service levels. We set out to leverage cutting-edge technology to simultaneously reduce costs, increase efficiency and improve our service. Smartleaf was the unique technology that enabled us to do all three. Bringing highly customized, tax-optimized portfolio trading operations in-house was an ambitious project, made possible by Smartleaf."

"We are honored that a firm as progressive as Altium selected Smartleaf to help them provide industry-leading customization and tax management to their clients," said Gerard Michael, President of Smartleaf. "We appreciate that, for Altium, providing exceptionally high-quality portfolio management at low cost is just a means to an end—providing their clients with comprehensive financial guidance that allows them to lead fulfilled lives. We look forward to partnering with Altium to support their rapid growth."

Smartleaf has reimagined the way portfolios are managed, enabling wealth advisory firms to deliver ultra-high levels of customization and optimized tax management at an unprecedented scale. Their software platform is used to manage everything from custom-tailored $100MM taxable UMA accounts to $5 robo accounts with fractional shares.

Smartleaf has enabled firms to move upmarket by offering industry-leading transition, customization and tax optimization services while also enabling hyper-efficient delivery models that economically serve the emerging mass affluent—all with one system.

Altium Wealth is a wealth advisory firm with principal offices in Purchase, New York. The firm's primary clients are high net worth families. This firm is a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. Any references to the terms "registered investment adviser" or "registered," do not imply that Altium Wealth or any person associated with the firm have achieved a certain level of skill or training. For more information about Altium Wealth please visit http://www.altiumwealth.com, the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure site, or email us at info@altiumwealth.com.

