Smartmi announces launch of an intelligent antimicrobial HEPA air purifier that automatically monitors and cleans indoor air

Smartmi approaches the design of its products with the belief that clean air is a basic human right, not a luxury. They have created an intelligent, affordable air purifier that dramatically improves indoor air quality and adds smart features and IFTTT for integration with smart home ecosystems. Smartmi monitors the air quality at all times along with temperature and humidity. It sends an alert message any time the pollution level rises. Users can control the purifier remotely by smartphone, set schedules, monitor air quality in real-time and clean the air even when not home so that they can always return to fresh, clean air.

"People are often surprised to find out that indoor air pollution can be up to 5 times higher than the air outside. Clean air is essential for a healthy, comfortable home and our goal with Smartmi was to provide the best air purification with smart features that make achieving clean air simple. Many air purifiers remove pollution particles but for Smartmi we wanted the highest possible level of purification. Our multi-filter HEPA system captures large pollution particles as well as the more dangerous 2.5pm concentrations and airborne bacteria. We believe everyone deserves clean air and with Smartmi, any family can breathe easier knowing the air in their home is clean and pure." - Jun Su, Founder of Smartmi

Smartmi is equipped with a unique 3 stage air filtration system that filters the indoor air at the rate of 400m³/hour. The preliminary filter traps the most common large particles like dust, fibers and pet hair. The secondary filter, a medical-grade HEPA 13 filter with an antimicrobial coating, captures the extremely harmful PM2.5 concentrations as well as airborne pollen, bacteria as small as 0.3μm. The last stage is an activated carbon filter that eliminates TVOCs and odors.

Smartmi is designed for spaces as large as 517sq.ft (48㎡), enough to handle any room or multiple areas of the home and its sleek minimalist design makes a stylish addition to any room in the house. In today's challenging times, having clean, pure air is welcome peace of mind for anyone and the Smartmi air purifier is a smart step toward a healthier home.

