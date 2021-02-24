SmartNews launches COVID-19 vaccine tracker in United States and Japan

In the United States, the new vaccine tracking service provides simple, easy-to-understand daily updates on vaccinations at the state and national level. Globally, this new addition can be accessed now by more than 20 million monthly active users 1 in the United States and Japan.

"SmartNews is committed to providing users with high-quality information that serves the social good," said Ken Suzuki, CEO of SmartNews Inc. "Vaccination against the pandemic has enormous social impact, and we believe it is our responsibility to provide the latest data to all of our users."

This new data is integrated into SmartNews's Coronavirus Real-Time Updates dashboard , which provides the latest data in real-time for users about the number of cases, tests and deaths in the country from the COVID-19 pandemic. It can be accessed through the Coronavirus tab on the SmartNews app.

In the future, SmartNews will continue to expand the functions of the Coronavirus Real-Time Updates dashboard to provide needed information about the pandemic and the effort to vaccinate against it.

About SmartNews

SmartNews is a leading global news-discovery company, dedicated to delivering quality information to the people who need it. SmartNews provides news that matters to millions of users thanks to its unique machine learning technology and relationships with over 3,000 global publisher partners. Founded in 2012, SmartNews has been downloaded more than 50 million times2 globally. With a $1.2 billion valuation, SmartNews is the first news app unicorn since 2015 and has raised $182 million in total venture funding.

For more information or to download the app, visit: www.smartnews.com

1 Monthly active users as of August 2019.

2 Monthly active users as of October 2019.

SOURCE SmartNews, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.smartnews.com/en/

