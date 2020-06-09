SmartPath Announces Industry Veteran Christy DeFrain as Vice President of Sales & Business Development

ATLANTA, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartPath, a fast-growing workplace financial wellness leader, announced today that Christy DeFrain has joined as Vice President of Sales & Business Development. DeFrain will oversee national sales expansion and be responsible for building on SmartPath's corporate success to drive future growth. In this role, DeFrain will serve as a member of the company's executive leadership team.

DeFrain joins SmartPath with over 20 years of experience in the employee benefits industry. She spent the last six with voluntary benefit company Purchasing Power leading all strategic sales and client retention efforts, in addition to managing nine regional sales directors. Previously, she served in senior roles for Mercer Health & Benefits, and worked in several sales positions including national vice president, group national accounts, for Ameritas Group Insurance.

"Christy's experience in driving new business development will enable us to bring quality financial education to striving Americans at scale," said Alok Deshpande, SmartPath President & CEO. "She shares our values, has a proven track record within employee benefits and has shown herself to be an extraordinary leader throughout her career. I am confident she will be instrumental in guiding our customer accounts to even greater success."

Founded with a mission to make trustworthy financial guidance available to all hard-working Americans – not just the wealthy – SmartPath is already used by thousands nationwide. The company matches everyday people with dedicated experts through its web and mobile apps for ongoing support and accountability. The program empowers clients to save more, pay down debt and reduce financial stressors.

For more information about SmartPath call (888) 686-5808 or visit https://www.joinsmartpath.com/ to explore their sales-free financial coaching program.

ABOUT SMARTPATH

SmartPath is a fast-growing financial wellness company offering the most comprehensive suite of financial wellbeing tools available for employees. Serving thousands of clients nationwide, SmartPath's high touch, proven system includes a dedicated expert who assesses your financial situation, helps you set priorities and keeps you accountable. SmartPath provides straightforward steps to tackle everything from budgeting to paying off student loans to planning for retirement. Among other recognitions, SmartPath is an Atlanta Business Chronicle 2018 and 2019 Best Places to Work award recipient.

