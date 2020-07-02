Smartphone Application Railgun: Spectrum Story Now Available
TOKYO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Railgun: Spectrum Story was released by D-techno Co., Ltd on the App Store and Google Play on July 2, 2020.
Railgun: Spectrum Story is an application in which you can enjoy video chatting with Mikoto Misaka, main character of the wildly popular anime A Certain Scientific Railgun.
The application has been released on the App Store and Google Play in 17 counties, including the United States and Canada.
-App Marketplace Links
iOS: https: //apps.apple.com/us/app/id1512914135 ?mt=8
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dtechno.railgun.spectrum.en
-A surprise video call...with Mikoto Misaka
The Video Chat system makes use of your phone's camera to make it seem like you're really chatting with Mikoto Misaka. Raising your Bond Rank with Mikoto by talking with her will unlock new conversations. Those conversations can even change depending on your choices and the time of day.
Enjoy all-new voice lines from Mikoto Misaka (CV: Rina Sato) recorded specially for the app. We hope you enjoy the fully voiced introduction.
-More than just a school uniform... Discover the rest of Mikoto's wardrobe
While the app allows you to enjoy conversing with Mikoto in her school uniform, additional content* will let you dress her up in different outfits seen in the anime. Each outfit comes with its own special events and cutscenes, allowing for a wide variety of different video chats with Mikoto.
*Includes paid content.
-Messages and wake-up calls too
Look forward to messages sent by familiar characters from the anime. You may even receive a message from a certain someone.
And you can even set a time and receive a wake-up call from Mikoto herself.
-Introduction: A Certain Scientific Railgun T
A Certain Scientific Railgun T is the third season of the anime adaptation of A Certain Scientific Railgun, a manga spinoff of the popular A Certain Magical Index light novel series.
The story is beloved for the view it offers into the peaceful, occasionally hectic lives of Mikoto Misaka—a Level 5 esper also known as "Railgun"—and her esper friends.
Official Anime Website: https://toaru-project.com/railgun_t/
Railgun: Spectrum Story
Developer: D-techno Co., Ltd.
Price: Paid App (In-App Purchases Available)
Genre: Video Chat Adventure
Compatible Operating Systems: iOS11 or newer, Android 6.0 or newer required.
Official Website: https://railgun-spectrum.com/en/
Please include the following copyrights when using portions of this document:
© 2018 Kazuma Kamachi/Motoi Fuyukawa/KADOKAWA CORPORATION/PROJECT-RAILGUN T
© D-techno
SOURCE D-techno Co., Ltd.