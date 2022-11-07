Smartphone-Based Patient Monitoring: Global Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This report offers a detailed picture of the smartphone-based patient monitoring market.







This report highlights the current and future market potential for smartphone-based patient monitoring.It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market.



The report also covers market projections through 2027 and key market players.



This report discusses smartphone-based patient monitoring and its various resources.It covers the overall smartphone-based patient monitoring market, including sensors and apps.



In addition, the report also analyzes various medical apps, including chronic care management apps, general health and fitness apps, medication management apps, patient management and monitoring apps, personal health record apps, and womenâ€™s health apps, among other apps. Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market was also conducted for this report.



Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (which includes Latin America, the Middle East and Africa). Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2021, which serves as the base year, and market forecasts are provided for 2022 through 2027. Estimated values are based on product manufacturersâ€™ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 48 data tables and 24 additional tables

- A detailed review and up-to-date assessment of the global smartphone-based patient monitoring market

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of current and future market potential for smartphone-based patient monitoring industry, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market growth driving factors and regulatory scenario

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for smartphone-based patient monitoring market in USD million value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the global market outlook for remote patient monitoring industry

- Updated information on the technology landscape for smartphone-based patient monitoring, new developments and emerging technologies, clinical trials for many pipeline products, and potential markets for future developments of innovative products

- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on disease type and major types of end users of this market

- Review of the recent patents published and granted on smartphone-based patient monitoring products, applications and technologies

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading market players, including Apple Inc, Boston Scientific Corp., Cerner Corp., Medtronic PLC and Phillips Healthcare



Summary:

The global market for smartphone-based patientmonitoringwas valued at just overREDACTED in 2021. The market is expected to growat a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach REDACTED by 2027.



In recent years, the introduction of smartphone technology has upended the healthcare sector, resulting in rising consumer adoption and commercial expansion formobile healthmedical devices.These gadgets have a much greater impact than the typical consumeruses they are typically associatedwith, such as fitness and activity tracking, and they have evenmade theirway into theworld ofmedical applications, such as the diagnosis,monitoring, and, to some extent, the treatment of chronic diseases.



The development of smart technology in healthcare has been facilitated by the fusion of gadgets such as smartwatches and activity trackers with itemsmadewith medical-grade components.



A wide range of medical devices is being developed to address abroad range of ailments. Although these devices are not yet a mainstay in the healthcare industry, manymedical device manufacturers have started adding smartphone technology to theirproduct lines to address unmet needs in-home healthcare and remote monitoringâ€"two areas that are showing exponentialgrowth.



The increasing prevalence of diseases requiring round-the-clockmonitoring is an important driverof the medical device market and is expected to significantly contribute to the double-digit growth of the industry, especially considering the global increase in the geriatric population.Specifically, real-time activity and health tracking, remote patientmonitoring, the convenience of home healthcare, and a booming fitness trend are key factors behind this exponential growth.



Technologicaladvancements and attractive product features such as smartphone connectivity are also promoting the adoption of medical mobile health.



A heightened health and fitness consciousness among todayâ€™s consumers has led to an explosive growth in activity and fitness trackers,which is the segment that is expected towitness the highest growth during the forecast period. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the development of these devices can potentially shift the healthcare and medical devicesmarket in favorof mobile technology and in the future may even replace some traditional methods such as fingerstick blood testing.



Fitness and activity trackers are computerized devices thatmonitorhealth-relatedmetrics including heart rate, blood oxygen levels,walking or running progress, calorie consumption, and sleep quality.Different types of fitness and activity trackers are available and are mostly in the formof wristbands, although they can also appear as clip-on devices, earbuds or clothing made of smart fabric.



Besides being a standalone device, a fitness and activity tracker can also exist in the formof a fitness app and as software regularly installed on smartphones utilizing the deviceâ€™s built-in components to keep track of certain activities.



