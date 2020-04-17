Smartphone Consumer Survey Findings 2019-2020: Behaviour, Preferences, and Plans of Smartphone Users in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand

DUBLIN, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2019: OTT Communication Services in Emerging Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences, and plans of smartphone users in emerging Asia-Pacific. In particular, it focuses on respondents' usage of over-the-top (OTT) communication services. The report:

Identifies which communications apps are used the most in emerging Asia-Pacific

Highlights the pockets of growth that remain in the OTT communication market

Identifies which app features are used the most on communication apps

Discusses the ways in which consumers balance their use of OTT communications with that of traditional services

Identifies consumers' preferred channels for communicating with brands

Survey Data Coverage

The research was conducted between August and September 2019. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in emerging Asia-Pacific. The analyst sets quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 1,000 respondents per country.

Key Questions Answered

Which OTT communication apps are used the most in emerging Asia-Pacific ?

? Where is there potential for growth in the OTT communication space?

Which OTT communication app features are most-frequently used?

Is there any remaining potential for monetisation by mobile operators?

Which channels do consumers prefer to use to interact with brands?

Countries Covered



Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

