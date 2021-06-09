Smartphone Market will witness a growth of over 464 million units during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 09, 2021, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -
Set to grow by 464.20 million units during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the smartphone market to register a CAGR of almost 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report!
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of AI in smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Smartphone Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Android
- IOS
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40691
Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the smartphone market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ZTE Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Smartphone Market size
- Smartphone Market trends
- Smartphone Market industry analysis
The increasing adoption of premium smartphones in emerging countries is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, ongoing trade wars may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Smartphone Power Management IC Market - Global smartphone power management IC market is segmented by price (premium range, medium range, and low range), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Request a Free Sample Report
Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market - Global dual lens camera smartphone market is segmented by price (Premium range, Medium range, and Low range) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Request a Free Sample Report
Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smartphone market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smartphone market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smartphone market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smartphone market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Price Range
- Market segments
- Comparison by Price range
- Between $150-$800 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Less than $150 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Greater than $800 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Price range
Market Segmentation by Screen Size
- Market segments
- Comparison by Screen Size
- Between 5-6 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Greater than 6 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Less than 5 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Screen Size
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd.
- HTC Corp.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Nokia Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- ZTE Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/smartphone-market
Report: www.technavio.com/report/smartphone-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article