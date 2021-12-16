Smartphone Screen Protector Market to Grow by USD 778.91 Mn | Increased Smartphone Usage to Drive Growth | Technavio

Dec 16, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on geography, the smartphone screen protector market has been classified into five regions, namely APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. The market is dominated by APAC. The region is expected to account for 61% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Indonesia are the key countries for the smartphone screen protectors market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. The rise in sales of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, primarily in emerging economies in APAC, including China, India, Indonesia, and Japan, owing to the increased spending of consumers, will facilitate the smartphone screen protector market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
The smartphone screen protector market report has been added to Technavio's catalog. According to Technavio, the size of the smartphone screen protector market is expected to grow by USD 778.91 million. In addition, the market is anticipated to witness healthy growth at a CAGR of 10.39%. This growth can be attributed to increased smartphone usage. However, factors such as decreased demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) screen protectors can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.
Major Five Smartphone Screen Protector Companies and Their Offerings:
- Belkin International Inc. - The company offers smartphone screen protector that offers advanced protection from impacts, scratches, and smudges, and the glass contains an antimicrobial agent to protect the product from microbial growth without sacrificing touchscreen response or clarity, under the brand name of Screenforce.
- BGZ brands - The company offers smartphone screen protector that provides edge-to-edge impact and scratch protection with antimicrobial product protection, under the brand name of Body Guardz.
- Corning Inc. - The company offers smartphone screen protector that delivers both anti-reflective optics and scratch resistance, under the brand name of Corning.
- FeYong Digital Technology Ltd. - The company offers smartphone screen protectors that are anti-scratch,anti-grease, and dust- and stain-proof with no glue static electricity self-adhesive, under the brand name of FeYong Digital Technology.
- Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. - The company offers smartphone screen protector that protects devices from impact shocks and scratches, and its chemical strengthening process takes substantially less time than conventional glass products, under the brand name of Dinorex.
Smartphone Screen Protector Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Online - size and forecast 2021-2026
Smartphone Screen Protector Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
Smartphone Screen Protector Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.39%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 778.91 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.46
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 61%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, Indonesia, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Belkin International Inc., BGZ brands, Corning Inc., FeYong Digital Technology Ltd., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., NuShield Inc., ProTek Devices, RYAN TECHNOLOGY CO. Ltd., XtremeGuard, and ZAGG Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
