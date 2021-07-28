Smartpress Achieves Environmental Milestone with Sustainable Hemp

The 100% carbon neutral company just launched an array of nearly 20 products that can be printed on sustainable hemp stock. It's another milestone that proves Smartpress' commitment to decreasing their environmental impact and lead the industry in sustainable printing.

Check out Smartpress' innovative hemp assortment:

https://smartpress.com/shop/eco-friendly-hemp-printing

"We are always looking for materials with compelling stories that make our planet a better place without sacrificing any of the qualities needed to produce great print," said Matt Hazel, Senior Director of Supply Chain Management at Smartpress' parent company, The Bernard Group.

Smartpress also offers other "green" stocks like recycled paper that's certified as being sourced responsibly from thriving forests. And they're indeed thriving - see how and why: https://smartpress.com/blog/features/paper-sustainability-why-printing-with-smartpress-is-eco-friendly

Why is Smartpress' hemp paper so eco-friendly?

It's made of 30% hemp fibers, 40% recycled fibers and 30% FSC certified virgin pulp, sustainably sourced through conscious growing practices.

Hemp paper can be recycled up to eight times, with the plants themselves growing much more quickly and densely than trees.

The plants don't require chemical controllers since they're naturally resistant to fungi, insects and diseases.

See how Smartpress leads the industry in sustainable printing:



https://smartpress.com/pages/social-responsibility

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium online printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium-quality print with world class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous environmental certifications like EcoVadis Gold and ISO 14001. They are a carbon-neutral, 100% employee-owned company and are home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

https://smartpress.com/

