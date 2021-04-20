Smartpress Announces Carbon Neutral Program

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online printer Smartpress.com demonstrated its commitment to leading the print industry in environmental stewardship through a purchase of renewable energy credits (RECs) and carbon offsets from 3Degrees, Inc. Smartpress' Carbon Neutral Program offsets 100% of the company's emissions and those made by energy partners on their behalf.

"Operating a business sustainably is more than just a trend, it's a responsibility." Tweet this Smartpress purchased U.S. Landfill Gas Capture Carbon Offsets& and Green-e Certified U.S. Wind and Solar RECs to match 100% of the company’s emissions and those made by energy partners on their behalf.

Earth Day, Every Day

Smartpress already takes a comprehensive approach to sustainable business. Having achieved ISO 14001 certification and EcoVadis Gold, they maintain sophisticated recycling and waste-to-energy programs, energy-efficient facilities and water and resource conservation initiatives. The Carbon Neutral Program further reduces their carbon footprint and supports renewable energy technology development.

See why Smartpress is leading the industry in sustainable print:

https://smartpress.com/pages/social-responsibility

"Operating a business sustainably is more than just a trend, it's a responsibility," said Liesl Beck, director of corporate social responsibility at Smartpress' parent company, The Bernard Group. "Adding a Carbon Neutral Program to our initiatives provides an opportunity to further ingrain sustainability into our culture and brand."

Eco-Friendly Actions

Smartpress purchased Green-e® Certified U.S. Wind and Solar RECs to match 100% of the electricity used in their offices and facilities, reducing their electricity-based footprint by 3,536 tons of CO2.

The impact is similar to growing 80,733 trees per year for 10 years.

Smartpress purchased 788 metric tons of U.S. Landfill Gas Capture Carbon Offsets to cover 100% of their direct carbon emissions.

This has an impact similar to taking 168 cars off the road for one year.

Learn more about their Carbon Neutral Program:

https://smartpress.com/blog/features/sustainable-printing-smartpress-carbon-neutral-program

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium online printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium-quality print with world class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility. Smartpress is a 100% employee-owned company and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

https://smartpress.com/

SOURCE Smartpress

Related Links

https://smartpress.com

