Smartpress Earns Platinum Sustainability Rating

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online printer Smartpress.com is exceeding their sustainability goals with a newly awarded Platinum rating from EcoVadis, an independent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) evaluation company. Having maintained Gold status since 2019, this upgrade puts them in the top 1% of all companies evaluated in the printing services industry. It's yet another example of Smartpress' commitment to reducing environmental impacts.

https://smartpress.com/pages/social-responsibility

"We're dedicated and committed to leading our industry in having a positive social and environmental impact." Tweet this Already an environmental leader in the printing industry, Smartpress moved from a Gold to Platinum sustainability rating by implementing Carbon Neutral and Sustainable Procurement programs, plus publicly reporting their emissions through the Carbon Disclosure Project.

Paved in Platinum

EcoVadis helps Smartpress integrate CSR principles into their daily business initiatives. It's a partnership that's entirely in line with the printer's values.

"We're in a constant cycle of continuous improvement," said Liesl Beck, director of corporate social responsibility for Smartpress' parent company, The Bernard Group. "To reach Platinum status in only four years is amazing. It's a true testament to the hard work and collaboration of our employees. We're dedicated and committed to leading our industry in having a positive social and environmental impact."

How did Smartpress go from Gold to Platinum?

By implementing a Carbon Neutral Program, where they purchased carbon offsets and Green-e® certified Renewable Energy Certificates.

By publicly reporting their Scope 1 and 2 emissions through the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). These emissions are made by their primary facilities and company vehicles, plus those generated by the electricity they purchase from energy partners.

By launching a Sustainable Procurement Program, where suppliers comply with Smartpress' CSR values and initiatives.

"The initiatives implemented in 2021 made a huge impact," said Beck. "It's important to us as a company to do the right thing for both the environment and our community and to be an example for our clients, suppliers and all of our stakeholders."

https://smartpress.com/blog/features/sustainable-solutions-eco-friendly-printing-step-by-step

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium online printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium-quality print with world class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous environmental certifications like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001. They are a 100% employee-owned company, Scope 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

https://smartpress.com/

